  Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre Order Details Revealed

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First-Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed

2K also revealed that Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) would serve as the game’s new narrator.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 August 2024 17:10 IST
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First-Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed

Photo Credit: 2K/ Firaxis Games

Sid Meier's Civilization VII will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and a limited-time Founders editions

Highlights
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch
  • The strategy title is now up for pre-order
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII will feature Gwendoline Christie as narrator
Sid Meier's Civilization VII will launch on February 11, 2025, 2K and Firaxis Games announced Tuesday. The next entry in the popular strategy franchise will be available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch when it launches. 2K also confirmed that Sid Meier's Civilization VII will support cross-play and cross-progression across different platforms. The upcoming game, available in three editions, is now up for pre-order.

Civilization VII Release Date Announced

Publisher 2K shared the release date and pre-order details for Sid Meier's Civilization VII alongside a gameplay showcase at Gamescom opening night on Tuesday. The showcase offered a first look at the game and introduced new gameplay features. 2K also revealed that Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) would serve as the game's new narrator.

“We're incredibly excited to take players on a new type of journey through history in Sid Meier's Civilization VII," Ed Beach, creative director at Firaxis Games said in a press release. "With the introduction of revolutionary new features such as Ages, the ability to select leaders and civilizations independently to mix and match gameplay bonuses, a beautiful new art style and more, Sid Meier's Civilization VII promises to be true to our goal of being the ultimate historical strategy game,” he added.

Civilization VII Features

Firaxis claimed that the upcoming strategy title would be the "most ambitious Civilization game” ever made. Civilization VII will let players craft an empire from scratch, take meaningful decisions to decide its fate and lead it through the ages in an immersive experience. According to 2K, each age will come its distinct civilizations, land, resources, challenges and gameplay systems.

The game also promises a diverse roster of visionary leaders across different facets of life — military, politics, philosophy, science and more. Civilization VII also comes with a new art style, promising a detailed game world.

Additionally, Firaxis is promising a host of gameplay improvements, including an overhauled tutorial section and refined systems that make the game more accessible for players new to the franchise. The game also features online multiplayer where players can take on other powerful leaders and test the strength of their empire. Online multiplayer will support cross-play between PC and consoles.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and a limited-time Founders editions across all platforms. Pre-ordering the Deluxe and Founders editions will grant players early access starting February 6. Sid Meier's Civilization VII will launch for all players on February 11. In addition to Windows, the game will also be available on Mac and Linux via Steam.

Further reading: Sid Meiers Civilization VII, 2K, Firaxis Games, PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 198 Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, Voice Calling and 14-Day Validity
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First-Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed
