Sony has announced that it has begun testing cloud streaming for ‘supported PS5 games'. The feature will be available for PS Plus Premium/ Deluxe members only and will allow players to stream select PS5 games directly — including the ones in the Game Catalog and Game Trials — without having to download them. The plan is currently in its early stages with no titles confirmed as of yet, but PlayStation has promised ‘as many games as possible'. The news arrives in the wake of Sony announcing Project Q, its latest handheld device, which also works on similar technology. The publisher also revealed an expansive list of 27 free games coming this month to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers.

“We observe mobility in gaming habits to be an increasingly important trend, and the cloud will be fundamental to allowing us, or indeed anybody else, to exploit that trend,” Jim Ryan, CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) said in an interview, promising aggressive plans for cloud gaming. The company previously dabbled in the technology by way of PlayStation Now, before it got packaged with the revised PS Plus. The Project Q handheld device was unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase event last week, sporting an 8-inch 1080p screen, supported on either side by a button layout and analogue sticks that are reminiscent of the PS5 DualSense controller. The device will let you stream games from your PS5 console either via Remote Play or Wi-Fi, and is slated to launch sometime next year — which explains this new, aforementioned development.

PS Plus Game Catalog for June

Additionally, Sony has announced the complete list of titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. The games will be available to claim starting next week, on June 20. Far Cry 6 leads the pack as the biggest AAA freebie, transporting you to the fictional tropical island of Yara, where corruption and political strikes overrun the streets. Don the role of an established rebel and embark on an open-world adventure to thwart its ruthless dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) through creative gunplay, crafting, and more. Far Cry 6 will be available on the PS4 and PS5. On the same day, Rogue Legacy 2, the cartoonish rogue-lite featuring persistent dead heirs — no permadeath — will be making its way onto PlayStation for the first time.

Relive your childhood arcade memories in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, as you pick your favourite turtle and head into ruthless brawls, unleashing combos onto the Foot Clan, Triceraton Warriors, and more. It also comes with support for both online and offline couch co-op, if you're going for that retro feel. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge will be available to play on the PS4 and PS5. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided tosses you into a dystopian 2029, where mechanically augmented humans are deemed as outcasts. Players must assume the role of returning protagonist Adam Jensen and navigate a world that has grown to hate his kind, hoping to unravel a conspiracy. It will be out on the PS4.

Other major additions include Killing Floor 2, in which you descend into continental Europe after an outbreak, plaguing the streets with zombie-like specimens and causing governments to collapse. Gameplay largely resembles a zombie shooter, where hordes attack you in waves before culminating into a theatrical boss fight. Then there's Inscryption, a roguelike deck-builder game that combines elements of escape-room puzzles and psychological horror, as you try unfurling the secrets lurking behind the walls of the shadowy dealer Leshy's cabin.

While it's the official PlayStation Blog that usually lists these games, this time it's the PS UK Twitter account that tweeted out the entire list. The following games will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members from June 20 onwards (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Dishonored 2 to name just a few.

A follow-up tweet also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for June, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Killzone: Liberation (PSP), Worms (PS1) and Herc's Adventure (PS1).

The PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

