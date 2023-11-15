Apple has announced the 2023 App Store Award finalists. Each year, the App Store's editorial team select and spotlight some of the best apps across categories on Apple's Storefront. Apps and games on App Store are recognised for their technical and creative achievements. This year's App Store Award finalists include over 40 app and game developers across 10 different categories. Awards are given out to apps across Apple's lineup of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Popular apps like language learning tool Duolingo, professional video editing software DaVinci Resolve, and film streaming platform Mubi have made the cut this year.

Kicking off the finalists list is the iPhone App of the Year category. Finalists for the best iPhone apps of 2023 include the hiking app AllTrails, the language coach Duolingo, and flights tracker Flighty. The finalists for the best games on iPhone feature the retro RPG Afterplace, miHoYo's latest Honkai: Star Rail, and the roguelike sensation Vampire Survivors.

The iPad App of the Year finalists are focussed on creativity. These include sketching app Concepts, video editing software DaVinci Resolve, and makeup designs app Prêt-à-Makeup. The iPad Game of the Year category features party game Eggy Party, puzzle game Lost in Play, and city builder sim Pocket City 2.

Finalists for the best games on Mac for 2023

Photo Credit: Apple

Meanwhile on Mac, the finalists for the best apps of the year include graphic design app Linearity Curve, photo editing app Photomator, and immersive productivity app Portal. On the gaming side, the finalists for best Mac games of the year are the open-world RPG title ELEX II, the popular Soulslike Lies of P, and point and click adventure title Return to Monkey Island.

On Apple Watch, the finalists for the best app of the year include to-do and planner app Planny, workouts app SmartGym, and weather alerts app Tide Guide. The best Apple TV apps, on the other hand, include creature collection game Bugsnax, training and workouts app FitOn, and streaming app Mubi.

App Store also listed finalists for the best games on the Apple Arcade service in 2023. These include city builder sim Cityscapes, the cozy adventure title Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and the puzzle embroidery app stitch. The storefront rounded up its app of the year finalists with Cultural Impact Finalists, which celebrate apps that explore new and diverse ways to connect. These finalists comprise a list of 10 apps, including menopause support app balance, personal finance app Copilot, environmental impact app Endling, and more.

Apple will select the winners from these finalists. The winners in all categories will be announced in the coming weeks, the company said.

