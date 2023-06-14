Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge

US District Judge Edward Davila scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on the FTC's request for next week.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 June 2023 15:05 IST
Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft and Activision must submit legal arguments opposing a preliminary injunction by June 16

Highlights
  • The FTC enforces antitrust law
  • An evidential hearing is set to begin August 2
  • Microsoft's bid to acquire Activision was approved by the EU

A US judge late on Tuesday granted the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request to temporarily block Microsoft's acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard and set a hearing next week.

US District Judge Edward Davila scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction for June 22–23 in San Francisco. Without a court order, Microsoft could have closed on the $69 billion (about Rs. 5,68,008 crore) deal as early as Friday.

The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, asked an administrative judge to block the transaction in early December. An evidential hearing in the administrative proceeding is set to begin August 2.

Based on the late-June hearing, the federal court will decide whether a preliminary injunction — which would last during the administrative review of the case — is necessary. The FTC sought the temporary block on Monday.

Davila said the temporary restraining order issued on Tuesday "is necessary to maintain the status quo while the complaint is pending (and) preserve this court's ability to order effective relief in the event it determines a preliminary injunction is warranted and preserve the FTC's ability to obtain an effective permanent remedy in the event that it prevails in its pending administrative proceeding."

Microsoft and Activision must submit legal arguments opposing a preliminary injunction by June 16; the FTC must reply on June 20.

Activision, which said Monday the FTC's decision to seek a federal court order was "a welcome update and one that accelerates the legal process," declined to comment Tuesday.

Microsoft said Tuesday "accelerating the legal process in the US will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the gaming market. A temporary restraining order makes sense until we can receive a decision from the court, which is moving swiftly."

The FTC declined to comment.

Davila said the bar on closing will remain in place until at least five days after the court rules on the preliminary injunction request.

The FTC has argued the transaction would give Microsoft's video game console Xbox exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo consoles and Sony‘s PlayStation out in the cold.

Microsoft's bid to acquire the Call of Duty video game maker was approved by the EU in May, but British competition authorities blocked the takeover in April.

Microsoft has said the deal would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike, and has offered to sign a legally binding consent decree with the FTC to provide Call of Duty games to rivals including Sony for a decade.

The case reflects the muscular approach to antitrust enforcement taken by the administration of US President Joe Biden.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTC, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Sony, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo
The Last of Us Part I Is Now Steam Deck Verified, With v1.1.0 Update

Related Stories

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  3. Gmail's 'Help Me Write' Feature Rolls Out to Testers on Android, iOS
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  5. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  6. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  7. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Boast a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Details
  8. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  9. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End
#Latest Stories
  1. Telangana Government Onboards Digital Wallet Liminal on Web3-Focussed Advisory Panel: Details
  2. Gmail's 'Help Me Write' Feature is Now Available to Enrolled Testers on Android, iOS: Report
  3. Ubisoft, French Videogame Firm, Looks at AI, VR as the ‘Next Big Thing’ in Gaming
  4. Apple Vision Pro Will Not Provide Third-Party Apps Access to Its Cameras: All Details
  5. Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge
  6. WhatsApp Video Messages Feature Spotted in Testing on Latest iOS, Android Beta Versions: Report
  7. The Last of Us Part I Is Now Steam Deck Verified, With v1.1.0 Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of July Unpacked Event: All Details
  9. Adidas Teams with Digital Artist Fewocious for NFT-Gated Physical Sneakers: Details
  10. US Lawmakers to Vote on Cryptocurrency Bill in Coming Weeks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.