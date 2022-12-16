Technology News
Xbox Countdown Sale 2022: Best Deals on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X Games

FIFA 23, RDR2, Elden Ring, NFS Unbound, Gotham Knights, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are all here.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

  • The Xbox Countdown Sale is scheduled to run until January 2, 2023
  • Red Dead Redemption 2’s price gets hacked by 67 percent
  • Game of the Year winner Elden Ring gets the first discount at 30 percent

Xbox has kickstarted its end-of-the-year Countdown Sale event, offering steep discounts on titles across the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. While there are still 15 days left until the new year, the promotional offers will persist till January 2, 2023. Highly sought-after games like Red Dead Redemption 2 come in with a 67 percent price cut, listed at Rs. 1,319.67, while the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's cross-gen bundle is available at a 15 percent discount, for Rs. 4,249.15. With the football craze at its peak, thanks to the 2022 FIFA World Cup that concludes this weekend, this might be the best time to grab a copy of FIFA 23, which has been slashed down to half the price, now costing Rs. 1,999.50 and Rs. 2,249.50 for the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X versions, respectively.

Critically acclaimed Elden Ring, which was crowned Game of the Year, last week, is getting a 30 percent discount across both standard and deluxe versions. It is available for as low as Rs. 2,799.30, with the more expensive Rs. 4,060 version adding a digital soundtrack and artbook into the fold. And once you master that, try learning the ways of a shinobi in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — also a GOTY — which is available at Rs. 2,000, with the publisher Activision providing a hard locked 50 percent discount, as usual.

The award-winning Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, lauded for its peak writing quality is also being offered at a 55 percent discount, and costs Rs. 1,154.38. Those who were intimidated by the idea of constant reading in the game can now rest easy, as this refined version comes with individual voice acting, narration, and tonnes of quality-of-life changes.

Despite being locked to 30fps on console, Gotham Knights manages to expand on Batman's arc with a new set of characters, each boasting a unique set of abilities. The Deluxe Edition of the game is up for sale on Xbox Series S/X at Rs. 2,999.50.

Then, shoot some hoops in NBA 2K23, whose price has been heavily cut down to Rs. 1,599.60 and Rs. 1,979.55 on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, respectively.

With that, here's a list of the biggest games, available at a discount on Xbox's Countdown Sale 2022 event:

Xbox Countdown Sale 2022: best deals on Xbox Series S/X games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,319.67 — 67 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Elden Ring at Rs. 2,799.30 — 30 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human at Rs. 1,999.50 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dying Light 2 Review: When Zombies Meet Parkour

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at Rs. 999.75 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 23 at Rs. 2,249.50 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Final Fantasy VII at Rs. 670 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Far Cry 6 – Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 3,199.60 (NEW LOW)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Cross-Gen Bundle at Rs. 4,249.15 — 15 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Review: Overpriced, Unpolished, Yet Fun!

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut at Rs. Rs. 1,154.38 — 55 percent discount (NEW LOW)

NBA 2K23 at Rs. 1,979.55 — 55 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,999.50 — 50 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Gotham Knights Review: Batman Arkham Meets Marvel's Spider-Man, Minus the Ingenuity

Need for Speed Unbound at Rs. 2,699.40 — 40 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Xbox Countdown Sale 2022: best deals on Xbox One games

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition at Rs. 2,000 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 23 at Rs. 1,999.50 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

NBA 2K23 at Rs. 1,599.60 — 60 percent discount (NEW LOW)

BioShock: The Collection at Rs. 639.80 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

