Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device; Release Set for Later This Year

PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device; Release Set for Later This Year

The device comes with an 8-inch 1080p screen, supported on either side by the button layouts of a PS5 DualSense controller.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 May 2023 11:16 IST
PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device; Release Set for Later This Year

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Project Q also comes with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Highlights
  • Project Q will let you stream games from your PS5 via Remote Play, Wi-Fi
  • It is slated for launch sometime later this year
  • PlayStation is also launching wireless earbuds, promising next-gen audio

Project Q, Sony's latest handheld gaming device, was announced at the PlayStation Showcase event, held early Thursday. Unlike other handhelds like the Steam Deck, the PS device will let you stream games from your PS5 console via Remote Play or Wi-Fi. It comes with an 8-inch 1080p LCD screen in the centre, supported by the handle parts of the DualSense controllers on either side, sporting similar buttons and analogue sticks. It's basically what you'd get if you were to grind off the central portion of your controller and place a screen in the middle. Project Q is eyeing a launch sometime later this year.

“At PlayStation, innovation is our passion,” Jim Ryan, CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) said during the event. “And that applies to not just what games you play, but how you play them.” A press release claims that Project Q is capable of running any PS5 game at 1080p 60fps and comes with all the features of a DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It is designed as a companion for your PS5, rather than a device that could run games natively akin to the Steam Deck or the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally. Without native gaming support like in PlayStation's earlier handhelds (the PSP and the PS Vita), the upcoming device serves a very specific function — the games you could play upstairs on a giant TV can now be played downstairs on a smaller screen, as long as you have a solid wireless connection. The handheld essentially is a dedicated replacement for current Remote Play options on mobiles and tablets. There are no details on whether the handheld can be used outdoors since PS' Remote Play doesn't support connections over cellular data.

Currently, there is no word on support for cloud gaming, albeit recent job listings for the branch hint towards a potential feature later on. The announcement comes in the wake of rumours regarding a PlayStation handheld device, which also mentioned the 8-inch display to be a touchscreen — no word official word on that from PlayStation yet. In recent times, more companies have been looking to expand into the handheld gaming market, as the Nintendo Switch hardware continues to age. Earlier this week, Sony also launched its Backbone One mobile controller on Android, letting you run PlayStation games via the Remote Play app, in addition to some native titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile. Needless to say, the existing Remote Play app makes Project Q appear a bit redundant — that is unless Sony has some killer hardware configuration to back it up.

At the PlayStation Showcase, Ryan also announced a pair of PlayStation wireless earbuds, designed to bring ‘next-generation audio immersion' to the PS5, PC, and even smartphones via Bluetooth. They're also planned for launch later this year, and boast ‘new wireless technology developed by SIE,' in addition to promising lossless audio with low latency. Further details on the same will be announced in the coming months.

Both Project Q and PlayStation's wireless earbuds are slated for release sometime later this year. Currently, there are no price or in-depth hardware details for either gadget.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation, sony, playstation showcase, project q, project q handheld, playstation handheld, project q release window, project q specs, remote play, playstation 5, ps5, playstation earbuds
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Related Stories

PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device; Release Set for Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  2. Google Removed This App Caught Spying on Users: Why You Should Delete It
  3. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  4. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  5. Project Q, PlayStation's New Game Streaming Handheld, Is Coming This Year
  6. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  7. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  8. BSNL 4G to Go Live in 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade by December: Ashwini Vaisnaw
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  10. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi EV Policy Has Achieved 86 Percent of Its Targets, Says Transport Department
  2. Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin at $26,000 Range Sits on Lowest Pricing in Weeks; Most Altcoins Record Losses
  4. Pebble Cosmos Vault Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. 5G Network Crosses 2 Lakh Sites Mark in India After Service Rolls Out in Gangotri
  6. Google Removes Android Screen Recording App Found Spying on Users With Remote Access Trojan
  7. Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  8. OnePlus 11 5G New Marble Odyssey Colour Variant Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know
  9. PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device; Release Set for Later This Year
  10. BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.