Technology News

The Last of Us Part I Is Now Steam Deck Verified, With v1.1.0 Update

While you could run the game on the Steam Deck before, the verification now certifies that most performance issues have been dealt with.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 June 2023 14:43 IST
The Last of Us Part I Is Now Steam Deck Verified, With v1.1.0 Update

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has promised to continue patching the game

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part I was released March 28 on PC, Steam Deck
  • The patch improves the time it takes to build shaders
  • The update has added a new Very Low graphical preset

The Last of Us Part I is now Steam Deck verified, thanks to a new update that fixes several graphics and performance issues on the handheld gaming device. While the game was certainly playable on the Deck before, it was nowhere near the optimal experience, resulting in frequent crashes and some visual glitches that turned lead character Ellie Williams' hair into spaghetti. The verification comes packed with update v1.1.0 — a welcome addition, given developer Naughty Dog initially claimed that it wasn't a priority. The claim made sense at the time because the studio was facing criticism and addressing hotfixes for its terrible PC port.

The remaining chunk of the patch is aimed at fixing the Windows PC version, starting with optimisations to improve the CPU and GPU performance. In my technical review of The Last of Us Part I PC, I mentioned how the game would completely hog your processors' cores, even while simply waiting in the main menu as the shaders complete building. That process was extremely time-consuming as well, an Naughty Dog claims to have reduced this with the latest update. Numerous crashes related to graphics settings have been fixed, in addition to one that occurred when trying to save Photo Mode pictures in 4K resolution. User reports also mentioned a delay when exiting the pause menu and trying to shoot immediately after — that's been fixed as well.

Normally, enabling VSync should get rid of any screen tearing when panning the camera, but some of it persisted in The Last of Us Part I PC, which the developer has now addressed in patch v1.1.0. Being a full-blown remake of the original 2013 game, Naughty Dog added a bunch of fun modes to the new version, including a Speedrun mode, which throws a timer onto your screen for accurate splits. The studio has now rectified a glitch where the timer would roll back following a crash or when quitting to the desktop.

VRAM management was a big issue in this PlayStation–PC port, with the game originally requiring massive doses of memory to run at anything beyond the Low preset. The update has now added a Very Low graphics preset that would allow those with low-end graphics cards to be able to play the game, even if the visual fidelity looks poor.

“We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches,” the blog post reads. “We are actively optimising, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates.”

Last month, Naughty Dog revealed that it has begun work on a brand-new single-player experience based on the franchise, details of which will be revealed in time. Additionally, the studio scaled down the team working on The Last of Us multiplayer game as a means to ‘reassess its quality and long-term viability.' As it turns out, the company summoned Destiny makers Bungie to evaluate the game, who then raised concerns about the project's ability to keep players engaged for long periods. The game was expected to feature a new post-apocalyptic region and a cast of NPCs, marking the first project in the franchise where Neil Druckmann wasn't involved as lead writer or director.

The Last of Us Part I is now available on PC and PS5.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, tlou, the last of us part i, the last of us part 1, the last of us part i pc, the last of us part i steam deck, the last of us part i steam deck verified, the last of us part i v110, the last of us part i patch, the last of us part i p fixes, the last of us part i update, naughty dog, iron galaxy, pc, steam deck, playstation 5, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of July Unpacked Event: All Details

Related Stories

The Last of Us Part I Is Now Steam Deck Verified, With v1.1.0 Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  3. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Boast a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Details
  6. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  9. Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End
  10. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Debuts: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Will Not Provide Third-Party Apps Access to Its Cameras: All Details
  2. Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge
  3. WhatsApp Video Messages Feature Spotted in Testing on Latest iOS, Android Beta Versions: Report
  4. The Last of Us Part I Is Now Steam Deck Verified, With v1.1.0 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of July Unpacked Event: All Details
  6. Adidas Teams with Digital Artist Fewocious for NFT-Gated Physical Sneakers: Details
  7. US Lawmakers to Vote on Cryptocurrency Bill in Coming Weeks
  8. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Nothing OS 2 Update a Month After Nothing Phone 2 Debuts, Carl Pei Confirms
  9. Oppo Find X5, Oppo Reno 7 Among 11 Smartphones Confirmed to Get Android 14 Later This Year: Report
  10. iPhone 15 Series to Get 48-Megapixel Cameras, Sony Struggling to Meet Demand: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.