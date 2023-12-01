Technology News

Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More

Rise of the Tomb Raider and World War Z: Aftermath are also on the way.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 December 2023 20:28 IST
Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito plays the lead villain in Far Cry 6

Highlights
  • Far Cry 6 arrives December 14 to Xbox Game Pass
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider will be available December 5
  • Both Remnant games are great souls-like shooter experiences
Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass is adding 12 new titles to its December catalogue, including two day-one releases. The standout here has to be the Remnant franchise — both From the Ashes and its newly launched sequel Remnant II, celebrated for its souls-like shooter experience that pits players against tough-as-nails fantastical monsters, across procedurally-generated levels. Its challenges can also be tackled in co-op, so it's best advised that you check out the sequel because it will have a larger active player base. Another major addition this month is Far Cry 6, setting you against the vibrant tropical island of Yara to topple its ruthless dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito), who is hellbent on using the Viviro, an unstable form of cancer treatment, to restore his land to former glory. It arrives December 14 on Xbox Game Pass.

The December lineup feels too good to be true, but makes sense given the Christmas season, as a means for Xbox to get more people to subscribe to Game Pass. Rise of the Tomb Raider is another major entry, putting you in the shoes of lone adventurer Lara Croft, who is thrust into a sprawling mystery surrounding The Order of Trinity looking to acquire ancient artefacts that would grant them the power to change the fate of humanity. Taking players to the Lost City of Kitezh in Siberia, this is the second story in a three-part reboot trilogy from Crystal Dynamics, borrowing a range of mechanics from Naughty Dogs Uncharted games in terms of ammo pick-up and a robust close-quarters combat system. Rise of the Tomb Raider will be out December 5 across PC, console, and the cloud.

Let your creativity run wild as you construct a mining town punctuated by cutesy little roads and settlements, with enough power water, and resources to ensure your steampunk civilians are well-equipped to excavate long-lost space technology — the kind that might help save the barren, dying planet. SteamWorld Build is a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass and is now available to download for free on PC and console. Experience the life of a village blacksmith in While the Iron's Hot, a pixelated RPG set on the enigmatic island of Ellian, which drew countless craftsmen together in order to perfect their craft. Explore every tunnel, forge new machinery to get past puzzles, and interact with its colourful cast to unveil the mystery surrounding a recent disaster. The game is now available on cloud, console, and PC.

Or you could engage in some co-op zombie-killing action in World War Z: Aftermath, as thousands of undead hordes leap across rooftops to deliver high-tension challenges, as you stock up on ammunition and makeshift weapons to blast skulls, all the while being granted the responsibility of escorting civilians to safety. While it is based on the Brad Pitt-led Paramount Pictures film, the game was well-received at launch and promises to be a jolly good time when it comes to Game Pass on December 5. After all that gory beatdown, one might need to relax a little. So why not turn into an annoying farm animal, and wreak havoc on a sandbox town in Goat Simulator 3, as you headbutt, lick, and triple-jump your way through?

December 1 (now available)

Remnant: From the Ashes — PC, cloud, and console

Remnant II — PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X

Spirit of the North — PC, cloud, and console

SteamWorld Build — PC, cloud, and console

December 5

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone — PC, cloud, and console

Rise of the Tomb Raider — PC, cloud, and console

While the Iron's Hot — PC, cloud, and console

World War Z: Aftermath — PC, cloud, and console

December 7

Goat Simulator 3 — PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X

December 8

Against the Storm — PC

December 12

Tin Hearts — PC, cloud, and console

December 14

Far Cry 6 — PC, cloud, and console

Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed some titles to be leaving the service. On December 15, you can say goodbye to Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, and Rubber Bandits.

And as usual, before they disappear from the service, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Spirit of the North

Spirit of the North

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series SteamWorld
PEGI Rating 7+
Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Great story
  • Improved combat
  • Fantastic presentation
  • Bad
  • Plot gets predictable towards the end
  • No replayability
  • Short duration
Read detailed Square Enix Rise of the Tomb Raider review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tomb Raider
PEGI Rating 18+
World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Tin Hearts

Tin Hearts

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Puzzle
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Pick stealth or guns blazing
  • Varied mission approaches
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Headshots are fun
  • Co-op is fun
  • Supremos, Resolver weapons
  • New enemy types
  • Gun holstering system
  • Vehicular variety
  • Bad
  • Bit of padding
  • Useless enemy respawning
  • Special forces are meh
  • Can't go too far in co-op
  • Side activities are okay
  • Could be more authentic
  • Amigos are more for flair
  • In-game store uses real money
  • No cross-play support
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Far Cry
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox, xbox game pass, xbox game pass december 2023, xbox game pass free games, far cry 6, remnant from the ashes, remnant 2, spirit of the north, steamworld build, rise of the tomb raider, clone drone in the danger zone, whlie the irons hot, world war z, goat simulator 3, against the storm, tin hearts, pc, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Apple Plans to Equip All iPhone 16 Models With Revamped Action Button: Report

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  2. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  3. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2a With Skimmed Down Hardware May Debut Soon: See Design
  7. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Secures Highest Score on AnTuTU Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger
  9. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  10. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More
  2. Apple Plans to Equip All iPhone 16 Models With Revamped Action Button: Report
  3. iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Know How Much It Costs Now
  5. Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
  6. UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro Design Revealed; Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness
  9. Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature to Users Globally in All Languages
  10. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy Takes on Chris Hemsworth in Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »