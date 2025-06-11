Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a new Splatoon game. Nintendo announced Splatoon Raiders, the first-ever series spinoff title, on Tuesday. Initially teased on the Nintendo Today! app, the game was revealed with a trailer, alongside a big update for Splatoon 3 that will be released this week. Splatoon Raiders will be set in the “mysterious” Spirhalite Islands, with players taking on the role of a mechanic. The game will launch as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Splatoon Raiders Revealed

The trailer showed off some Splatoon Raiders gameplay, but did not share any details on the release date. “In the role of a mechanic, players will go on an adventure in the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio,” Nintendo said in a blog post. The company said it would share more information on the game in the future.

Splatoon 3 Free Update

Splatoon 3, meanwhile, is getting a free update on June 12 on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The version 10.0.0 update will bring enhanced visuals and smoother performance in certain locations like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds on Switch 2. Nintendo also confirmed that Splatoon 3 will support crossplay between Switch and Switch 2.

Alongside enhancements for the game on Nintendo Switch 2, the Version 10.0.0 update will add the Splatlands collection, featuring 30 new weapon kits from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. The weapons have new looks with different sub and special weapons. Splatoon 3 will also get the Urchin Underpass stage, a returning level from the original Splatoon on Wii U.

The update will also raise all weapon freshness caps and add new in-game badges for players. It will also bring a new weapon stat and a matchmaking system based on it to match players of similar power.

Nintendo Switch 2 debuted with only one major first-party launch title — Mario Kart World. A 3D Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Bananza, will release exclusively on the Switch 2 next month.