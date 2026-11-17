Google is rolling out a set of digital safety and youth well-being updates across YouTube, Google Search, and Android in India. The new updates are designed to encourage healthier digital habits among teenagers and give parents more oversight of their children's online activity. The company has added five new topics to its teen mental health shelves feature. It has introduced a new Youth Digital Wellbeing Playlist with Indian creators. The company has also highlighted built-in parental controls under its DigiKavach initiative

Google Expands Digital Safety Tools

In a blog post, Google has announced new measures for YouTube, Google Search and Android to support families across India. The tech giant has joined hands with prominent learning and family creators to launch the Youth Digital Wellbeing Playlist. The creators will share tips on keeping healthy boundaries and creating smart bedtime routines. They will also give suggestions for curbing daily screen distractions, building productive digital habits and essential skills to navigate the AI era.

Google also confirmed the expansion of its dedicated teen mental health shelves in India, which was launched in India last year. The feature now includes topics like conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, social anxiety disorder, substance abuse /dependence, and suicidal ideation. When users aged between 13 and 17 search for these topics, YouTube will display a dedicated shelf with supportive, age-appropriate videos from trusted, authoritative health sources and experts.

Google assured that each video is reviewed by clinical psychologists before being recommended. Topics like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and eating disorders are already included on teen mental health shelves.

Google have launched an education effort as part of DigiKavach. It offers a YouTube Shorts Feed Limit feature that allows parents to restrict how much time teens spend scrolling Shorts. They can set the daily limit to zero without blocking access to long-form educational content.

Google Family Link feature lets parents remotely approve app downloads, share locations, and set device screen limits directly from their own phone. Android Parental Controls offers PIN-protected settings directly on a child's device. SafeSearch functionality automatically filters out explicit search results on Google Search.