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Star Wars: Galactic Racer Launches October 6, Pre-Orders Now Live

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's editions.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 May 2026 11:22 IST
Star Wars: Galactic Racer Launches October 6, Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Secret Mode/ Fuse Games

Galactic Racer is developer by Fuse Games, a new studio from ex-Criterion devs

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Highlights
  • Star Wars: Galactic Racer was unveiled at The Game Awards 2025
  • Galactic Racer will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes
  • The game's Standard edition is priced $59.99
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Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the upcoming racing title from Fuse Games, will launch on October 6, 2026, the studio has announced. Pre-orders for the game are now live, too, across PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Galactic Racer was unveiled at The Game Awards 2025 in December.

Fuse Games released a new trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer on Thursday, confirming the game's release date and pre-order details. The trailer also showed more racing gameplay from Galactic Racer.

Pre-orders for Star Wars: Galactic Racer are also now live — pre-order bonuses include an additional Livery for your repulsorcraft and a special Player Banner for multiplayer modes.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Editions

Galatic Racer will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's editions. The Deluxe edition includes three additional vehicles, three unique arcade events, the Deluxe livery pack and Player Banner pack, and a digital art book. Physical copies of the Deluxe edition also come with a steel book and sleeve. Physical edition of the game is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The Collector's edition, on the other hand, includes all Deluxe edition benefits plus a metal model of the Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder, Kestar's Banner, racing pilot patches, physical copy of the art book, and a steel case with slipcover.

The Standard edition is priced $59.99, while the Deluxe Edition costs $69.99. The Collector's edition comes in at $159.99.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a racing title set in the Star Wars universe. The game takes place in the New Republic Era after the events of Return of the Jedi. Galactic Racer features iconic Star Wars locations like Hoth, Endor, Tatooine, Lantaana, Jakku, Ando Prime, and Sentinel One. Players can take part in races with landspeeders, speeder bikes, skim speeders, and podracers.

Galatic Racer comes with a single-player campaign along with a multiplayer mode that allows players to take part in races against other players online. The game releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 6, 2026.

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer

upcoming
STAR WARS: Galactic Racer

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
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Further reading: Star Wars Galactic Racer, Star Wars, Fuse Games, Lucasfilm Games, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Star Wars: Galactic Racer Launches October 6, Pre-Orders Now Live
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