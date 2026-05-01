Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the upcoming racing title from Fuse Games, will launch on October 6, 2026, the studio has announced. Pre-orders for the game are now live, too, across PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Galactic Racer was unveiled at The Game Awards 2025 in December.

Fuse Games released a new trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer on Thursday, confirming the game's release date and pre-order details. The trailer also showed more racing gameplay from Galactic Racer.

Pre-orders for Star Wars: Galactic Racer are also now live — pre-order bonuses include an additional Livery for your repulsorcraft and a special Player Banner for multiplayer modes.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Editions

Galatic Racer will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's editions. The Deluxe edition includes three additional vehicles, three unique arcade events, the Deluxe livery pack and Player Banner pack, and a digital art book. Physical copies of the Deluxe edition also come with a steel book and sleeve. Physical edition of the game is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The Collector's edition, on the other hand, includes all Deluxe edition benefits plus a metal model of the Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder, Kestar's Banner, racing pilot patches, physical copy of the art book, and a steel case with slipcover.

The Standard edition is priced $59.99, while the Deluxe Edition costs $69.99. The Collector's edition comes in at $159.99.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a racing title set in the Star Wars universe. The game takes place in the New Republic Era after the events of Return of the Jedi. Galactic Racer features iconic Star Wars locations like Hoth, Endor, Tatooine, Lantaana, Jakku, Ando Prime, and Sentinel One. Players can take part in races with landspeeders, speeder bikes, skim speeders, and podracers.

Galatic Racer comes with a single-player campaign along with a multiplayer mode that allows players to take part in races against other players online. The game releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 6, 2026.