iQOO Z11 Lite was launched in India earlier this year, in July, as the tech firm's new budget handset. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is gearing up to launch the successor to the smartphone. The rumoured iQOO 12 Lite has been spotted on multiple certification websites. Now, the handset has reportedly been listed on Google Play Console, revealing its specifications, features, and front design. Moreover, the iQOO Z12 Lite reportedly appeared on the list of supported devices on the Google Play Console with a different model number than in other certification databases. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

iQOO Z12 Lite Visits Google Play Console With the Model Number I2510

The iQOO Z12 Lite has been spotted on Google Play Console's list of supported devices with the model number I2510, hinting at an imminent launch of the budget smartphone. Separately, XpertPick reports that the smartphone has also been listed on the website, revealing its front design, along with key specifications and features. The phone was earlier spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number I2603.

This suggests that the Vivo sub-brand might launch two different models of the iQOO Z12 Lite, both offering 5G connectivity. The two models are reportedly expected to have different technical specifications and be sold in different markets with different monikers. In terms of design, the iQOO Z12 Lite is expected to sport a flat display, along with a waterdrop-style notch, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, the power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the iQOO Z12 Lite. Meanwhile, the left side of the handset could be left clean. It is shown to feature relatively thick bezels and a chin. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.2GHz.

The iQOO Z12 Lite is said to ship with Android 16 and might run on Vivo's OriginOS 6. It will reportedly feature 4GB and 6GB RAM configurations. The smartphone could be equipped with an LCD touchscreen with HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months. However, since the tech firm has yet to confirm the phone's launch, one should take this with a pinch of salt.