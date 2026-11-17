Rockstar Games has shared new details about Grand Theft Auto 6, just two days before the game launches. The developer has shed light on the game's new dynamic weather system along with new screenshots that show various weather phenomena in Vice City and its surrounding areas.

The details have arrived via The Weather Channel, which usually deals with real-world weather forecasts. But in a series of posts on X on Tuesday, the channel revealed details about Grand Theft Auto 6's weather system, which Rockstar says has been fully reimagined.

“To match the fidelity of all aspects of what is the deepest, most immersive take on the Grand Theft Auto series yet, we had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localized, persistent, and above all dynamic,” said Owen Shepherd, VP of art: light and rendering at Rockstar Games.

“Weather can range with everything from clear blue skies to towering vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds, grounding players in a world through weather we hope Florida locals - and new visitors to Leonida - can appreciate.”

Heavy rain is kicking up a lot of moisture making visibility poor in many places in the Keys, luckily the local authorities have installed reflectors in some of the roads to help driving (better get your headlights fixed at Coastal Auto Care) https://t.co/tpCfXirjV0 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 16, 2026

Weather Features in GTA 6

Leonida and Vice City are based on Florida and Miami, which are known for extreme weather phenomena. GTA 6 will feature localised weather events across different regions on the map.

Rockstar said that heavy rain in the Leonida Keys region of the game will affect visibility. The developer also confirmed that certain roads on the map will come with reflectors to aid driving in low visibility. Players can also get their headlights fixed at Coastal Auto Care.

In the swampy region of Pelican Valley, storms will worsen the conditions, and it'll be harder to spot the lurking threat of crocodiles. Coaster regions, on the other hand, will get extensive fog coming in from the ocean.

Players may experience tropical storms over water bodies, and Gambit Bay will feature high humidity, leading to low-lying mist. Shared screenshots also show rain and wind in Key Lento town on the map.

Rockstar also shared six new weather-specific screenshots from the game, showing weather features in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. Users who have pre-ordered the game can begin pre-loading on consoles.