After launching its wide-screen foldable, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, in September, Xiaomi is reportedly working on another smartphone with a wide-screen display. Unlike the foldable, this new device is reportedly a regular (non-foldable) phone, but with a wider-than-usual display. The launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series wrapped up in China; it remains unclear as to whether this will be a new device or whether Xiaomi will simply upgrade an existing model in its smartphone lineup. Xiaomi's 18 Pro series, which includes the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, is also tipped to launch in India, after being showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2026 (IMC 2026) in Delhi.

Xiaomi Wide-Screen Bar Phone Details Emerge as Display Enters Testing

According to a report by GizmoChina, tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that a new Xiaomi device with a wide-screen display is currently being tested in China. The tipster hints that the phone may launch in the coming year and that Xiaomi is currently testing its display.

The tipster also gives out details about this mystery smartphone's display, stating that it will have be 6.3-6.4-inches across, but will have a 16:9 wide-screen aspect ratio. This phone will also have "ultra narrow" bezels on all four sides (hinting that we could be looking at a premium device). The source also claims that the dislay will support the BT.2020 colour gamut and in general will be a "high-spec wide-screen".

After year's of launching devices with a 20:9 aspect ratio displays, it is interesting to see the industry start to adopt displays with a wide 16:9 aspect ratio. Huawei was the first brand to experiment with a wider display aspect ratio, starting with its compact foldabel, the Pura X, announced in March 2025. This was followed by the Huawei Pura X Max, a book-style foldable with a bigger main folding display in May, 2026. Just last month, Huawei announced its new wide-screened phone called the Pura X View with a smaller 6.39-inch display but with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Aside from Xiaomi, Oppo is also said to be following the wide display aspect ratio trend for regular devices (aside from foldables). A recent report pointed out a device tagged as the 'Reno X', as a compact "wide slab phone". The device is said to have a wider than usual smartphone display with a 16:9 or a 16:10 aspect ratio 6.35-inch display, complete with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone could be a premium device keeping in mind its metal frame and a Dimensity 9000 series chipset. It will also have two 200-megapixel rear cameras, one of which would be a telephoto.