Just last week, TVF's Panchayat was renewed for a third season, and this week, TVF is back with the fourth season of its yet another hit show, Gullak. The series follows the everyday chronicles of a middle-class family and has been renewed after a long gap of two years. Even though Shreyansh Pandey and Vidit Tripathi have replaced the original writing team this season, the show has maintained its essence.

Next in line is JioCinema's Blackout with Vikrant Massey in the lead role of a crime reporter who decides to tread the path of crime for a change, inviting endless troubles.

Among post-theatrical releases, we have Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The former will fill you with a sense of ambition and patriotism, while the latter belongs to the class of films you often stream in the background when in the mood for something mindless.

On the international shore, you could go for the Turkish series Kübra's second season, in which Gokhan Sahinoglu (Çagatay Ulusoy), who now considers himself the messenger of God, tries convincing other people to join him on his mission of fulfilling God's plan.

For documentary enthusiasts, we recommend Netflix's How to Rob a Bank. This documentary follows the true story of Scott Scurlock, a notorious drug dealer turned bank robber in the early 1990s. During the robberies, Scott wore elaborate makeup, costumes, and facial prosthetics inspired by movies like Point Break and successfully robbed $2.3 million from 17 banks in the Seattle area.

Top OTT Releases This Week

With that, here are the top OTT releases this week, which are worth bingeing!

Gullak Season 4

When: Now Streaming Where: SonyLiv

Gullak follows the Mishras, a warm middle-class family of four consisting of Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan), the head of the family, his wife Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni), their elder son Anand Mishra (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) and their young son Aman (Harsh Mayar). The first three seasons were received very well by the audience and critics alike because of the crisp screenplay, nuanced performances, and simply because the show exudes innocence and feels like a hug. In this season, we see the family facing new challenges together as a slight maturity takes over. The fragility of relationships between a father and a growing son has been beautifully captured. Even if you haven't watched the first three seasons, the fourth one will make you smile!

Blackout

When: Now Streaming Where: JioCinema

In JioCinema's Blackout, Vikrant Massey plays Messy, a crime reporter who decides to pocket a case of stolen jewels to transform his mundane life. His actions lead him to a disaster when he gets at loggerheads with a big gangster. As the title of the film suggests, the entire plotline pivots around a city-wide blackout and serves small pieces of what goes around with different people. A mix of thriller and comedy, Blackout is available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

When: Now Streaming Where: Hotstar

The Acolyte is yet another chapter from the Star Wars franchise, set in a “galaxy far far away” at the end of the High Republic era. Here, we see a Jedi Master investigating a series of crimes that bring him into contact with a former Padawan learner and reveal sinister forces. The series lies approximately 100 years before The Phantom Menace (1999) in the Star Wars timeline. The first two episodes are now available to stream on Hotstar; the rest will drop every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

Maidaan

When: Now Streaming Where: Prime Video

Ajay Devgn plays football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the sports biography Maidaan. The film is set in the golden era of Indian football (1952–62) and shows how doyen managed the Indian football team for 13 years, pinned India on the global football map and laid the foundation of modern Indian football. Maidaan is still playing theatrically in some regions.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4

When: Now Streaming Where: Hotstar

The Legend of Hanuman is one of the few Indian animated series that has managed to capture the attention of kids and adults alike. The show is based on the Hindu Lord Hanuman (played by Damandeep Singh Baggan) and serves several anecdotes from his life, starting from the time he met Lord Rama (Sanket Mhatre) and Laxman (Richard Joel). In this season, as sleeping demon Kumbhakaran (Anup Shukla) wakes up, Lord Rama's war with Ravana continues, and so does Hanuman's devotion towards him. The first two episodes are now out on Hotstar; the rest will drop on a weekly basis.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, two elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff) with contrasting personalities are sent on a globe-trotting mission to restore a stolen weapon from a masked villain who is keen on destroying India using artificial intelligence. The film also stars Disha Patani, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Ali Abbas Zafar directs.