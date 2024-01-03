Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ubisoft Corrects Star Wars Outlaws Release Window From ‘Late 2024’ to Sometime This Year

Ubisoft Corrects Star Wars Outlaws Release Window From ‘Late 2024’ to Sometime This Year

A Disney Parks blog post accidentally claimed that the open-world Star Wars game was eyeing a release late this year.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 January 2024 13:10 IST
Ubisoft Corrects Star Wars Outlaws Release Window From ‘Late 2024’ to Sometime This Year

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws promises free space exploration and dogfights

Highlights
  • F1ollows a cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, planning to pull off a huge heist
  • Star Wars Outlaws has a faction system, letting Kay build her reputation
  • The Star Wars open-world game will be out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
Advertisement

Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft's expansive open-world game set in the galaxy far, far away, was briefly known to be eyeing a ‘late 2024' release window, as per a recent Disney Parks blog. That has since been corrected to reflect a general timespan this year, with the publisher confirming to Kotaku that the timing was incorrectly displayed. First revealed during an Xbox Showcase last year, the title is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi movies, and introduces Kay Vess, a space scoundrel with a bounty on her head after botching up a job. Joining her on the crusade is the adorable axolotl-like alien Nix, performing certain actions at your command — akin to the BD-1 droid from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

“This is a character who is just trying to get by—stealing, outwitting and conning folks,” Narrative Director Navid Khavari told Kotaku in an interview. “I would love for folks playing the game to really get a sense of what it might feel like to step into the underworld.” It's a time when the oppressive Empire is ruling the galaxy tightly and warding off the Rebellion, forming a ‘power vacuum' that allows the underworld to make the best of the opportunity — with Kay and Nix taking on risky contracts and interacting with crime syndicates to build up their reputation. This is reportedly Star Wars Outlaws' faction system, opening ways to new questlines and changing relationship status based on prior interactions. For now, it's unclear whether players will be able to join as many factions as they want in a single playthrough, but Jabba the Hut is confirmed to be one of the quest-givers.

Developer Massive Entertainment unveiled the gameplay footage for Star Wars Outlaws last year, revealing that the protagonist Kay doesn't have any Jedi powers, forcing her to rely on her trusty blasters or pick up any weapons lying around to make quick work of enemies. Meanwhile, traversal is largely dependent on a hovering motorcycle that's equipped with a nitrous booster for a quick push and the ability to slow down time and target enemies with bullets, similar to the Dead Eye skill from Red Dead Redemption 2.

As for interplanetary exploration, Ubisoft claims that players will be able to freely travel around in their ‘Trailblazer' ship and ping-pong between planets. I desperately hope this isn't similar to Starfield, where exploration largely revolved around fast travels and staring at a loading screen. Players might often bump into dogfights and just like most RPGs, going off the beaten path will yield special rewards. Activities will be divided smoothly across three gameplay experiences — dense cities littered with NPCs, shops, and cantinas; massive open-world environments like the deserts of Tatooine; and the vast outer space.

Star Wars Outlaws is still slated to release sometime in 2024, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: star wars, star wars outlaws, star wars outlaws release window, star wars outlaws 2024, star wars outlaws gameplay, star wars outlaws space exploration, ubisoft, massive entertainment, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s, disney
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 2a Moniker Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Spotted on TDRA Website

Related Stories

Ubisoft Corrects Star Wars Outlaws Release Window From ‘Late 2024’ to Sometime This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  2. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details, Specifications Leak Online
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website
  5. Xiaomi HyperOS Rollout in India to Start With These Devices
  6. iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
  7. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Leaked Renders Suggest Three Colours: See Here
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Set to Take Place Next Month
  10. Moto G Play (2024) Price, Design, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinDCX Refutes Claims of Being Probed for Fraud as Disorderly Chaos Keeps India’s Crypto Sector Engulfed
  2. Google Responds to Detection of Session Token Malware Capable of Hijacking Accounts: Report
  3. Moto G34 5G India Launch Date Set for January 9; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Tecno Pop 8 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vodafone Idea and Elon Musk's Starlink Not in Tie-Up Talks, Telecom Firm Clarifies
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in February; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Ubisoft Corrects Star Wars Outlaws Release Window From ‘Late 2024’ to Sometime This Year
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Moniker Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Spotted on TDRA Website
  9. Facebook Introduces 'Link History' on Mobile App to Track Websites You Visit: How to Enable or Disable It
  10. Apple Sheds $100 Billion in Market Cap as Barclays Predicts 'Lacklustre' iPhone 16: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »