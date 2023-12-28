PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for January 2024 — the new year — have been revealed. The month's offerings include narrative-focused period adventure title A Plague Tale: Requiem, top-down dungeon-crawling action RPG Nobody Saves the World, and third-person vampire-hunting shooterEvil West. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting January 2. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until February 5, after which you'll have to hold on to your PS Plus membership for continued access. If you enjoy any of these titles, you could purchase them for permanent access and continue from where you left off.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late Wednesday, adding that Warframe players will be treated to the Syrinx Collection, bringing themed chest and shoulder plates, new weapons, and credits for use in the sci-fi shooter. Indeed, titles that were added to the service last month will be leaving on New Year's Day — so feel free to add Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable to your collection.

PS Plus January 2024 – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Six months after escaping the French Inquisition, struggling siblings Hugo and Amicia travel far south, full of vibrant regions and cities, in the hopes of curing the former's blood disease. But when Hugo's powers reawaken, it shatters all hopes for a peaceful new chapter, bringing back a monstrous rat infestation and a trail of destruction, forcing them to flee once more and end the curse once and for all. Just like the 2019 prequel, Amicia is armed with a slingshot and crossbow to shoot bolts at enemies from the shadows, but the darkness is also where the bloodthirsty plague-ridden rats are hyper-active — urging you to find a good balance in your journey.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was nominated for Game of the Year in 2022, and will be available for free on the PS5.

Nobody Saves the World

When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, the pressure falls onto Nobody, a shape-shifting mass equipped with a magic wand, to save the enchanted world. Master the art of transformation to morph into over 15 varied forms, ranging from magicians, ghosts, dragons, a mobile egg, and even a turtle to solve puzzles enclosed within water bodies. Survey procedurally generated hostile areas and dungeons to uncover new mysteries and combine the skills of different forms to pull off some devastating combos. Nobody Saves the World also comes with co-op play, so you can invite a friend along for your bombastic adventures across this cutesy world.

Nobody Saves the World will be available to play on the PS4 and PS5.

Evil West

Step into the boots of Jesse Rentier, one of the last agents of a vampire-hunting organisation, and save the American frontier from destruction by supernatural entities emerging from the shadows. Switch between an arsenal of firearms, lightning-field gauntlets, and peculiar gadgets to slay down hordes of bloodthirsty monsters in style, before taking a break to hunt down lore items and other collectibles. The structuring is largely based around jumping from one mission to the other — each of which concludes with a cinematic boss battle — so if you're looking for a gory good time to mindlessly slay vampires and monsters, Evil West might be perfect for you.

Evil West can also be played in online co-op and will be available on the PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its December Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Standouts are Grand Theft Auto V, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, and more.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

