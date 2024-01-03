Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a Moniker Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Spotted on TDRA Website

Nothing Phone 2a was spotted on the TDRA website with model number A142.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 12:50 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Moniker Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Spotted on TDRA Website

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July this year

Highlights
  • Nothing has launched two phones so far
  • Nothing Phone 2a price could land around EUR 400
  • It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
Advertisement

Nothing is gearing up for the potential release of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a. Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently teased the arrival of a new smartphone without disclosing the exact moniker and launch date. Now, the Nothing Phone 2a moniker has allegedly been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, hinting at its imminent arrival. The TDRA listing reveals the moniker as Nothing Phone 2a. It could debut as the first non-flagship smartphone by the UK brand.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared screenshots of the alleged TDRA listing of the Nothing Phone 2a. The listing shows the Phone 2a moniker and suggests model number A142. It appears to be the global variant of the handset. However, the screenshots do not reveal any further details.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the company will launch a new smartphone soon. The brand has an event scheduled for February 27, 2024, during the Mobile World Congress. We can expect a full or partial reveal of the Nothing Phone 2a at this event.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will come as a mid-range smartphone with a EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 37,000) price tag for the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It is said to be available in 12GB+256GB option as well. Like the predecessor, the new model could be offered in black and white colourways.

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It could run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to carry a dual rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens. It is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, for selfies and video calls.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a Specifications, Nothing, Carl Pei, TDRA
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Facebook Introduces 'Link History' on Mobile App to Track Websites You Visit: How to Enable or Disable It

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a Moniker Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Spotted on TDRA Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  2. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details, Specifications Leak Online
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website
  5. Xiaomi HyperOS Rollout in India to Start With These Devices
  6. iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
  7. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Leaked Renders Suggest Three Colours: See Here
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Set to Take Place Next Month
  10. Moto G Play (2024) Price, Design, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinDCX Refutes Claims of Being Probed for Fraud as Disorderly Chaos Keeps India’s Crypto Sector Engulfed
  2. Google Responds to Detection of Session Token Malware Capable of Hijacking Accounts: Report
  3. Moto G34 5G India Launch Date Set for January 9; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Tecno Pop 8 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vodafone Idea and Elon Musk's Starlink Not in Tie-Up Talks, Telecom Firm Clarifies
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in February; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Ubisoft Corrects Star Wars Outlaws Release Window From ‘Late 2024’ to Sometime This Year
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Moniker Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Spotted on TDRA Website
  9. Facebook Introduces 'Link History' on Mobile App to Track Websites You Visit: How to Enable or Disable It
  10. Apple Sheds $100 Billion in Market Cap as Barclays Predicts 'Lacklustre' iPhone 16: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »