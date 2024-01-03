Nothing is gearing up for the potential release of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a. Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently teased the arrival of a new smartphone without disclosing the exact moniker and launch date. Now, the Nothing Phone 2a moniker has allegedly been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, hinting at its imminent arrival. The TDRA listing reveals the moniker as Nothing Phone 2a. It could debut as the first non-flagship smartphone by the UK brand.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared screenshots of the alleged TDRA listing of the Nothing Phone 2a. The listing shows the Phone 2a moniker and suggests model number A142. It appears to be the global variant of the handset. However, the screenshots do not reveal any further details.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the company will launch a new smartphone soon. The brand has an event scheduled for February 27, 2024, during the Mobile World Congress. We can expect a full or partial reveal of the Nothing Phone 2a at this event.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will come as a mid-range smartphone with a EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 37,000) price tag for the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It is said to be available in 12GB+256GB option as well. Like the predecessor, the new model could be offered in black and white colourways.

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It could run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to carry a dual rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens. It is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, for selfies and video calls.

