Tango Gameworks, the developer behind the acclaimed rhythm action title Hi-Fi Rush, has started early work on its next game. The studio confirmed Monday it was rebranding and hiring for a number of open positions for its unannounced action game. The Japanese studio said it wasn't ready to share details about the game yet, but announced it was looking for like-minded developers for its next project. The update comes a year after Tango Gameworks' then-parent company Microsoft shut down the studio in order to focus on “high-impact titles”.

Tango Gameworks Returns With Next Project

The Hi-Fi Rush developer unveiled its new website, along with new branding and logo on Monday, marking the beginning of a “new era” and direction for the studio. The new website features the studio's vision, philosophy, details on team members, open positions, and more.

“The new logo and brand design are meant to encapsulate the studio's vision as a “creative workshop”: a place where creators have ownership of their work, and their individual contributions come together into games that feel ‘handmade with soul',” Tango Gameworks said in a press release.

The studio also announced it had started work on its “ambitious” next project. Tango did not share details about the game but listed a host of open positions for the unannounced action game on the website's Careers page.

Tango Gameworks is happy to announce the launch of our new website. It details our creative vision and features a new logo that symbolizes our updated brand image.



We hope you'll join us on this new journey, and look forward to more from us in the future!https://t.co/UdexcG7bjk — Tango Gameworks (EN) (@TangoGameworks) June 2, 2025

Tango Gameworks Under Krafton

The rebranding and the new project announcement mark a return for Tango Gameworks, which was shut down in May last year by Microsoft, despite shipping the acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush. The Xbox parent shuttered several Bethesda-owned studios at the time, including Tango and Redfall developer Arkane Austin to focus on its biggest franchises.

However, Tango Gameworks was given a new lease on life when Krafton acquired the studio in August 2024, marking its “first significant investment in the Japanese video game market.” The deal also included intellectual property rights to Hi-Fi Rush.

“KRAFTON intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans,” the South Korean company had said at the time.

Tango Gameworks will work on new IPs under Krafton, alongside building upon existing ones, as an independent development studio based in Tokyo.

“Tango Gameworks has always been committed to developing games driven by fresh, exciting ideas that our creative teams are passionate about. Now, as a part of KRAFTON, Inc., we proudly continue this tradition,” the studio's new website reads, describing the partnership with Krafton.

“Since joining KRAFTON, Tango Gameworks embarks on a new chapter, developing titles that resonate with players around the world. We remain dedicated to the creation and growth of distinctive and new IPs, taking on challenges to be a unique voice in the game industry,” the developer said.