The Blood of Dawnwalker, the new RPG from a group of ex-CD Projekt Red developers who worked on The Witcher 3, has a release date. Developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco also revealed a story trailer, a new gameplay overview, and other details about the action-RPG on Tuesday. The Blood of Dawnwalker will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 3, 2026.

Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco shared release date and new details about the RPG in a Road to Launch event on Tuesday. In the latest gameplay overview, the developer detailed the game's combat, skill tree and perks system, and open-world activities. The overview showcased distinct night and day gameplay sections. In the RPG, you play as a Dawnwalker, a part human, part vampire, whose vampiric abilities surface at night.

The overview underlined the game's visual, aesthetic, and gameplay similarities to The Witcher 3. The Blood of Dawnwalker is directed by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who served as one of the directors on CD Projekt Red's landmark RPG. Tomaszkiewicz left the Polish studio in 2021 and founded Rebel Wolves a year later. Many of the developers at the new studio worked on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

In addition to the gameplay overview, The Blood of Dawnwalker also received a new story trailer, which introduced a cast of characters that the protagonist, Coen, will meet during the course of the game. These include both allies and enemies who play crucial roles in the story.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Editions, Pre-Order Details

Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco also confirmed the editions that will be available at launch, alongside pre-order details for the game. The Blood of Dawnwalker will get a standard digital edition and a Day One Edition that comes with a steel book and world map available in retail globally. The Eclipse Edition includes digital bonuses. Additionally, there will be a limited Collector's Edition that comes with a figurine, world map, steelbook, soundtrack, a world compendium, and other benefits.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is available to pre-order now across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts. The standard edition is priced $69.99 (Rs. 3,999 in India), while the Eclipse edition costs $79.99 (Rs. 4,799).

Rebel Wolves have also revealed PC system requirements for the RPG. The game requires at least 16GB of RAM and 60GB of SSD storage. Full PC system requirements can be seen in the image shared by the developer below:

The Blood of Dawnwalker is Rebel Wolves' debut game and is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. It's set in 14th-century war-torn Europe where a clique of vampires has taken over a region in the Carpathian Mountains. The action-RPG will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 3, 2026.