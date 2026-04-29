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  • Oppo F33 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Oppo F33 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

The Oppo F33 5G was launched in India on April 15, alongside the Oppo F33 Pro 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 14:48 IST
Oppo F33 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F33 5G is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistant ratings

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Highlights
  • The handset includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The phone supports Jio-certified 5G++ connectivity
  • It ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16
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Oppo F33 5G is now available for purchase in India starting today, following its launch earlier this month alongside the Pro variant. The smartphone features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. It also offers IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, the handset is available via online platforms and offline retail stores.

Oppo F33 5G Price in India, Availability

The Oppo F33 5G price in India is set at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in the country via offline retail stores, the Oppo e-Store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The handset is offered in Forest Green and Pearl White finishes.

Customers can avail up to 10 percent instant cashback on select bank cards, along with exchange bonuses. The handset also comes with up to 180 days of protection against accidental and liquid damage. No-cost EMI options are available for up to six months, while consumer loans of up to 12 months can be availed with zero down payment.

Oppo F33 5G Features, Specifications

The Oppo F33 5G sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1400 nits peak brightness, protected by AGC DT-STAR D+ glass. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 of onboard storage, with expandable support, and runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

For optics, the Oppo F33 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, with support for 1080p video and AI imaging features. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, along with reverse and bypass charging.

The Oppo F33 5G is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, and a 360-degree Armour Body design. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and supports Jio-certified 5G++ connectivity. It measures 158.2x78.0x8.0mm and weighs 189g.

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OPPO F33 5G

OPPO F33 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo F33 5G, Oppo F33 5G Price in India, Oppo F33 5G India Launch, Oppo F33 5G Features, Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Oppo F33 5G Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Oppo F33 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
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