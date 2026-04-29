Oppo F33 5G is now available for purchase in India starting today, following its launch earlier this month alongside the Pro variant. The smartphone features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. It also offers IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, the handset is available via online platforms and offline retail stores.

Oppo F33 5G Price in India, Availability

The Oppo F33 5G price in India is set at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in the country via offline retail stores, the Oppo e-Store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The handset is offered in Forest Green and Pearl White finishes.

Customers can avail up to 10 percent instant cashback on select bank cards, along with exchange bonuses. The handset also comes with up to 180 days of protection against accidental and liquid damage. No-cost EMI options are available for up to six months, while consumer loans of up to 12 months can be availed with zero down payment.

Oppo F33 5G Features, Specifications

The Oppo F33 5G sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1400 nits peak brightness, protected by AGC DT-STAR D+ glass. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 of onboard storage, with expandable support, and runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

For optics, the Oppo F33 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, with support for 1080p video and AI imaging features. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, along with reverse and bypass charging.

The Oppo F33 5G is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, and a 360-degree Armour Body design. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and supports Jio-certified 5G++ connectivity. It measures 158.2x78.0x8.0mm and weighs 189g.

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