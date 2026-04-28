Remake of First Assassin's Creed Game Said to Be in the Works at Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, was revealed last week, and there are more remakes on the way. Ubisoft is confirmed to be working on multiple remakes of older games from the series. The next one could be the original Assassin's Creed. A leaker has claimed that Ubisoft is working on a remake of the first title that launched the franchise in 2007.

Assassin's Creed Remake in the Works

The information comes from j0nathan (via Insider Gaming), a noted YouTuber and streamer known for Assassin's Creed content. The next Assassin's Creed remake project will be the first Assassin's Creed game, the tipster claimed on X citing a source.

Insider Gaming also reported that a remake of one of the earlier games in the history-hopping action-adventure series was in the works at Ubisoft. The publication, however, wasn't able to confirm which AC game the remake would revisit. Ubisoft has not confirmed other Assassin's Creed remake projects currently in development.

Assassin's Creed 1 released on PS3 and Xbox 360 and kicked off Ubisoft's most popular franchise. The game was set during Third Crusade in the Holy Land in 1191, while also telling a present-day story about Assassins and Templars through two protagonists: Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad and Desmond Miles.

Back in 2024, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company was developing multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games.

“Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich,” Guillemot said at the time, shedding light on the future of the franchise.

The first of those remakes was revealed last week. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced was announced at a showcase after a string of leaks. The Black Flag remake comes with graphical and gameplay enhancements, along with reworked combat, new story content, and more.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9.

Ubisoft is also working on new Assassin's Creed games. The next mainline title in the series, Assassin's Creed Hexe, was announced in 2022, but is yet to be fully revealed with an official title. The game does not yet have a release window, but as per Insider Gaming, it could be released in 2027.

Ubisoft has said that Assassin's Creed Hexe will be a darker, different AC experience, set in during the 16th-century witch trials in the Roman Empire.