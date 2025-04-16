Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Leak, Said to Release 'Next Week'

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Leak, Said to Release 'Next Week'

Bethesda is yet to reveal an Oblivion remake, but new leaked images have all but confirmed a remaster project for the original game. A new claim has also narrowed down the possible release window for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster to next week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 April 2025 13:15 IST
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Leak, Said to Release 'Next Week'

Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remasted images leaked from the developer's website

Highlights
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster is reportedly helmed by Virtuous
  • The Bethesda RPG is considered one of the greatest games of all time
  • Bethesda and Microsoft have not confirmed the remaster project yet
Advertisement

Bethesda is reportedly gearing up to relaunch The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion this month. Rumours about the reported remake have gathered steam over the past month, with industry insiders claiming the game could launch at any time in April. While Bethesda is yet to reveal an Oblivion remake, new leaked images have all but confirmed a remaster project for the original game. A new claim has also narrowed down the possible release window for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster to next week.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Images Leak

Recent claims have pointed to the Oblivion remake getting a surprise announcement and launch in April, but the latest leak suggests the project is a remaster of the classic RPG — not a remake. Leaked screenshots from the website of developer Virtous, said to be working on the game, show the graphical enhancements, character models, environments and other details from the remastered version.

The images surfaced on ResetEra and were shared on social media websites. Leaked screenshots include key art, images comparing the remaster with the original game, and more. The promotional key art confirms that the game is called The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Previous reports had pointed to the Bethesda RPG being fully remade in Unreal Engine 5. Details about the scope of the remaster and the improvements coming with it should become clear once the game is officially announced.

As per the leaks from the website (via VGC), Oblivion Remastered is being developed by Virtous in collaboration with Bethesda's Dallas and Rockville studios. The game will reportedly launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, along with Game Pass.

oblivion 1741850792872 tes 4

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is considered one of the greatest RPGs ever made
Photo Credit: Bethesda

 

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Launch Timeline

Bethesda and Microsoft are yet to confirm the game, but various industry sources have claimed the project is imminent. Earlier this month, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb claimed the new version of Oblivion could be shadow dropped “at any moment” in April. Around the same time, a separate source claimed that the game could come out in the week of April 21 after the Elder Scrolls Online anniversary event ends. The in-game ESO anniversary event kicked off April 3 and will go on till April 22

Grubb has now narrowed down the release window for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, claiming in the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings podcast that the game will launch “next week”.

“I'll give people a week now. The week of April 21, so basically the last week of this month — next week, essentially,” Grubb said on the podcast Monday. “It should shadow drop then, which I think, you know, other people have said, but I've gotten separate confirmation that that's going to be the case.”

The leaked screenshots suggest that an announcement could come soon, which aligns with the timeline shared by Grubb. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion originally released on PC and Xbox 360 in 2006.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remake, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion, Bethesda, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Airtel Payments Bank RuPay On-the-Go Cards, Enabled With NCMC: What Is It, Benefits, and More Explained

Related Stories

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Leak, Said to Release 'Next Week'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  3. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update With These Changes
  6. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  7. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of April 28 Launch
  2. Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout
  4. Infinix Note 40 Series Confirmed to Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Update in This Quarter
  5. Anthropic Is Reportedly Working on a Voice Mode Feature for Claude
  6. Android Smartphones Get Auto-Restart Security Feature With Latest Google Play Services Update
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Capabilities Teased; Confirmed to Pack Sony LYT-818 Sensors
  8. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability
  9. Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project
  10. Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »