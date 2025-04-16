Bethesda is reportedly gearing up to relaunch The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion this month. Rumours about the reported remake have gathered steam over the past month, with industry insiders claiming the game could launch at any time in April. While Bethesda is yet to reveal an Oblivion remake, new leaked images have all but confirmed a remaster project for the original game. A new claim has also narrowed down the possible release window for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster to next week.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Images Leak

Recent claims have pointed to the Oblivion remake getting a surprise announcement and launch in April, but the latest leak suggests the project is a remaster of the classic RPG — not a remake. Leaked screenshots from the website of developer Virtous, said to be working on the game, show the graphical enhancements, character models, environments and other details from the remastered version.

Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered images were just found in the Virtuous website files! pic.twitter.com/9x2V5UZdBw — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) April 15, 2025

The images surfaced on ResetEra and were shared on social media websites. Leaked screenshots include key art, images comparing the remaster with the original game, and more. The promotional key art confirms that the game is called The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Previous reports had pointed to the Bethesda RPG being fully remade in Unreal Engine 5. Details about the scope of the remaster and the improvements coming with it should become clear once the game is officially announced.

As per the leaks from the website (via VGC), Oblivion Remastered is being developed by Virtous in collaboration with Bethesda's Dallas and Rockville studios. The game will reportedly launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, along with Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is considered one of the greatest RPGs ever made

Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Launch Timeline

Bethesda and Microsoft are yet to confirm the game, but various industry sources have claimed the project is imminent. Earlier this month, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb claimed the new version of Oblivion could be shadow dropped “at any moment” in April. Around the same time, a separate source claimed that the game could come out in the week of April 21 after the Elder Scrolls Online anniversary event ends. The in-game ESO anniversary event kicked off April 3 and will go on till April 22

Grubb has now narrowed down the release window for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, claiming in the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings podcast that the game will launch “next week”.

“I'll give people a week now. The week of April 21, so basically the last week of this month — next week, essentially,” Grubb said on the podcast Monday. “It should shadow drop then, which I think, you know, other people have said, but I've gotten separate confirmation that that's going to be the case.”

The leaked screenshots suggest that an announcement could come soon, which aligns with the timeline shared by Grubb. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion originally released on PC and Xbox 360 in 2006.