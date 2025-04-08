Technology News
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Could Be Shadow Dropped in April

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released on PC and Xbox 360 in 2006.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 April 2025 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is reportedly being remade in Unreal Engine 5

  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is reportedly helmed by Virtuous
  • The Bethesda RPG is considered one of the greatest games of all time
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake has not been confirmed by Bethesda
Bethesda is rumoured to be working on a remake of RPG classic The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, with an industry insider claiming last month that the game could launch as early as June. Now, a new claim says the remake project is imminent and could be announced and released at the same time “at any moment” this month. The rumoured Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is said to arrive in April in a surprise Bethesda announcement.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Coming in April

The information comes from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, who said on a livestream Monday that the Oblivion remake could be shadow dropped “at any moment this month”. For those not aware, “shadow drop” refers to an unexpected or previously unannounced release that comes without prior marketing or release date update.

“I've been told it's going to shadow drop here at any moment this month,” Grubb said on the stream, adding that the surprise release could take place “pretty soon”.

Grubb's update follows rumours of the imminent launch of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake in April. A separate source has claimed that the game could come out in the week of April 21 after the Elder Scrolls Online anniversary event ends. The in-game ESO anniversary event kicked off April 3 and will go on till April 22.

“Initial info timeline was off, I own it, it happens doing this. HIGHLY confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than 1 person. The project is 100% real for those doubting it,” Detective Seeds, a channel that posts games industry updates on X, claimed Sunday. The same channel also spotted changes on the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition Steam page, which could suggest Bethesda readying a remake or a remaster of the game.

It's also worth noting that Microsoft has released games without prior announcement previously. The company shadow dropped 2 new Xbox games at its Xbox Partner Preview showcase in October 2024 — first-person shooter Blindfire and indie Metroidvania Animal Well. Most notably, the Xbox parent shadow dropped rhythm action title Hi-Fi Rush in 2023 that went on garner critical acclaim and won several year-end awards.

Microsoft and Bethesda have not confirmed the existence of an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake yet.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is considered one of the greatest RPGs ever made
Photo Credit: Bethesda

Oblivion Remake Rumours

Last month, industry insider NateTheHate claimed Bethesda was readying the remake project for launch earlier than the rumoured original June 2025 target — either in March or April. Video Games Chronicle also corroborated the timeline with its own sources, claiming the remake could be out as soon as April. There was no word from the studio on the remake in March. Going by the several leaks and strong rumours from various sources, the game could come out at some point this month.

The earliest leaks about the project that date back to 2023 suggest the Oblivion remake is being developed by Virtous, a studio known for supporting development on numerous triple-A games. The game is reportedly being rebuilt in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

In 2023, leaked court documents from Microsoft's trial with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the Xbox parent's attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard revealed a slate of unannounced games in the works at Bethesda, including remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Earlier this year in January, a report by MP1st shared the first details about the Oblivion remake, claiming the project was real and was indeed a full remake instead of a remaster.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released on PC and Xbox 360 in 2006 and made its way to PS3 a year later. The Bethesda RPG was critically acclaimed, winning several Game of the Year awards. It remains a fan-favourite title and is considered one of the greatest games ever made.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 With Second-Gen Oryon CPU Cores to Deliver 25 Percent Improved Performance, Tipster Claims
