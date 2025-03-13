Technology News
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Could Reportedly Launch Before June

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion released on PC and Xbox 360 in 2006 and arrived on PS3 a year later.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 March 2025 13:16 IST
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Could Reportedly Launch Before June

Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is set in Cyrodiil

  • Bethesda could soon reveal The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake
  • The game is reportedly being "fully remade" in Unreal Engine 5
  • Oblivion is considered one of the greatest games of all time
Bethesda is reportedly gearing up to announce a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The Microsoft-owned studio could even launch the rumoured remake project before June and as early as later this month. Leaked court documents in 2023 had shared details on several unannounced projects at Bethesda, including a remaster of Oblivion. The studio has meanwhile been working on the next game in the series, The Elder Scrolls VI. The long-awaited sequel to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was announced in 2018 and is expected to arrive in 2026 or later.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remake Coming Soon

The information on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake comes from industry insider NateTheHate. According to him, Bethesda will likely release the game sooner than the original June 2025 target — either in March or April. Video Games Chronicle corroborated the timeline with its own sources, claiming the remake could be out as soon as next month.

Bethesda has not officially announced the game yet but leaks and reports suggest the Oblivion remake could be announced and launched soon. In his X (formerly Twitter) post, NateTheHate said he was working to find details about an updated release date for the title.

Screenshot 83 1 oblivion

Oblivion is set in the fictional province of Cyrodiil
Photo Credit: Bethesda

Oblivion Remake Rumours

Rumours of a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion date back to 2023, when a developer at Virtuous, a studio known for supporting development on numerous triple-A games, suggested the company was working on a remake of the game in Unreal Engine 5. Virtuos has worked on games like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and is currently supporting development on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Later that year, leaked court documents from Microsoft's trial with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the Xbox parent's attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard revealed a slate of unannounced games in the works at Bethesda, including remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

More recently in January 2025, however, a report in MP1st shared the first details about the Elder Scrolls 4 remake, claiming the project was real and was indeed a full remake instead of a remaster. Citing information shared by a former Virtuos employee on their website, the publication claimed Oblivion was being “fully remade” in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. According to the leaked information, the new version of the game would rework Stamina, Sneak, Blocking, Archery, Hit Reaction and HUD from the original game.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion released on PC and Xbox 360 in 2006 and arrived on PS3 a year later. A follow-up to The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the RPG was met with critical acclaim and commercial success at launch, winning several Game of the Year awards. Oblivion is considered one of the best games ever made.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
I4C Blocked Over 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs Used in Digital Arrest Scams, Government Says

