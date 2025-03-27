Technology News
Tomb Raider Developer Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs

Layoffs at Crystal Dynamics follow a wave of job cuts in the games industry last year that has continued into 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 March 2025 20:01 IST
Tomb Raider Developer Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs

Photo Credit: Crystal Dynamics

The next Tomb Raider game will continue the story of Lara Croft

Highlights
  • Crystal Dynamics has laid off 17 team members
  • The studio is also working on the Perfect Dark reboot
  • The next Tomb Raider game does not yet have an official title
Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has announced layoffs, calling the move “necessary” for its future success. As many as 17 staff members will be let go as part of the layoffs. The studio, currently working on the next Tomb Raider title, said the job cuts would not affect its plans for its current projects. In addition to the action-adventure franchise, Crystal Dynamics is also co-developing the Perfect Dark reboot for Xbox.

Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs

“This morning, Crystal Dynamics made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by 17 talented team members,” the studio said in a statement on Thursday. “We did not make this decision lightly. Ultimately, this step was necessary to better align our current business needs and the studio's future success. It is not a reflection of the dedication or ability of those affected.”

The studio said it would support affected employees with transition packages and opportunity outreach. “Crystal Dynamics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of making great games. This change does not alter our current project plans,” it added.

Layoffs at Crystal Dynamics follow a wave of job cuts in the games industry last year that has continued into 2025. This year, Warner Bros. announced it was shutting down three of its studios and cancelling a AAA game. Studios like NetEase, Striking Distance Studios, Crytek, BioWare, among others, have been hit with layoffs in 2025, as well.

Crystal Dynamics has been working on the next Tomb Raider game, which is set to be published by Amazon Games. The studio had been “fairly sheltered” from the turmoil at its parent company, Embracer Group, Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann had said in August last year. Embracer bought Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix in 2022, but the Swedish conglomerate fell in debt after a $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,783 crore) investment deal with Saudi Arabia's Savvy Games Group collapsed, sparking a share price drop, mass layoffs at the company and its many subsidiaries, studio closures, cancellation of multiple in-development projects and eventual sale of several studios within its portfolio.

Embracer sold Gearbox to Take-Two, divested Saber Interactive, but held on to Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider IP.

Crystal Dynamics has not shared details about the next Tomb Raider, but the game is in the early stages of development. The untitled Tomb Raider title, however, is confirmed to be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story in the series.

Further reading: Crystal Dynamics, Tomb Raider, Layoffs, Embracer Group
