  Crystal Dynamics' 2013 Tomb Raider Reboot Is Coming to Mobile Devices Next Year

Crystal Dynamics' 2013 Tomb Raider Reboot Is Coming to Mobile Devices Next Year

The Tomb Raider mobile port is being developed by Feral Interactive, which brought Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light to iOS this year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 December 2025 11:43 IST


Photo Credit: Feral Interactive

Tomb Raider released on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2013

Highlights
  • The mobile version of Tomb Raider will be developed by Feral Interactive
  • The iOS version of the game is available to pre-order on the App Store
  • Tomb Raider (2013) was developed by Crystal Dynamics for PC, consoles
Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics' Lara Craft reboot that released on PC and consoles in 2013, is coming to mobile devices next year. The action-adventure game, which serves as the first entry in Crystal Dynamics' reboot trilogy of Tomb Raider titles, will launch on iOS and Android on February 12, 2026. The mobile port is developed by Feral Interactive, which also brought Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light to iOS earlier this year.

The 2013 title coming to iOS and Android marks the first fully-fledged modern Tomb Raider console game to release on mobile devices. The mobile version of Tomb Raider will tell the same origin story of a young Lara Croft, featuring all the levels, puzzles, and firefights from the original console version of the game, Feral Interactive said in a press release.

Tomb Raider iOS, Android Features

Tomb Raider on mobile will include the full suite of weapons and skills present in the original game, along with 12 DLC packs that add additional outfits, upgrades, and a bonus Challenge Tomb, making it a complete package of the game.

Of course, the iOS and Android port will come with optimisations suited to mobile devices and tablets, including a fully customisable touchscreen interface for both puzzle-solving and combat challenges.

The mobile game will also support a variety of controllers as well as mouse and keyboard controls support on iPadOS and Android. Gyro aiming will be available on supported devices, as well. Feral promises AAA quality visuals, smooth performance, and optimisation presets that will allow players to prioritise improved performance or higher fidelity graphics.

TombRaider iPhone Screen 4 1 TR iphone

Tomb Raider on mobile will feature touch controls
Photo Credit: Feral Interactive

Feral has extensive experience of porting console and PC games to mobile, Mac, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Most recently, the UK-based studio brought Hitman: Absolution to iOS (review) and Android. Earlier this year, the developer also ported Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light to iOS (review).

Tomb Raider will launch on iOS and Android devices on February 12t, 2026. It will be priced at $19.99 / GBP 12.99 / EUR 15,99. iOS users can preorder the game now on the App Store, and Android users can pre-register on the Google Play Store to be notified when the game launches.

The original game, developed by Crystal Dynamics, was released on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2013. It is the tenth mainline game in the Tomb Raider franchise, serving as a rebooted origin story of Lara Croft. Tomb Raider became the first chapter in the “Survivor” trilogy of TR titles, followed by Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

It is a great time to be a Tomb Raider fan. Two new TR games were announced at The Game Awards 2025 on December 11 — Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a remigining of the very first Tomb Raider game from 1996; and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a new mainline entry in the franchise. Both games are being developed by Crystal Dynamics and will launch in 2026 and 2026, respectively.

Further reading: Tomb Raider, Feral Interactive, iOS, Android, Crystal Dynamics

Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras: Expected Features, Specifications


