The future of the Tomb Raider franchise will be revealed at The Game Awards 2025 this week. Both The Game Awards and Tomb Raider official social media channels confirmed that Lara Croft's next adventure will be announced at the event on December 11. Crystal Dynamics has been working on the next Tomb Raider game, with work on the project continuing despite several rounds of layoffs.

Tomb Raider at The Game Awards

The presence of Tomb Raider at The Game Awards was first confirmed in a Fortnite map dedicated to voting for the event. Later, The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley confirmed in a post on X that the future of the Tomb Raider franchise would be revealed at the ceremony on December 11.

“As just revealed in our The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal, tune in Thursday night for a look at the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises,” he said.

The official Tomb Raider X handle said that the Tomb Raider reveal at The Game Awards 2025 would be a “moment you cannot miss.”

Have you stopped by The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal yet? 👀



And, don't forget to tune into @thegameawards on December 11th for a look at the future of Tomb Raider.#TombRaider #Fortnite #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/czoKsVmaCk — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 8, 2025

The Next Tomb Raider Game

Neither Keighley nor the official Tomb Raider account confirmed if the reveal would feature the next Tomb Raider game, referring instead to the “future of the franchise”. Developer Crystal Dynamics, however, has been working on the next game in the franchise. It is confirmed to be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story. The game, developed in Unreal Engine 5, will be the “biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date.”

Crystal Dynamics has gone through several rounds of layoffs this year, especially in the wake of cancellation of Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot. The studio was co-developing the game alongside The Initiative, the now shuttered first-party Xbox studio.

In August, Crystal Dynamics announced a second round of layoffs but confirmed that the Tomb Raider project was “unaffected” by the cuts.

The Tomb Raider announcement at The Game Awards could also feature the live action Tomb Raider TV series in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The series is being helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and stars Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. The Tomb Raider series will interconnect with Tomb Raider video games, forming a unified storytelling universe.

The last mainline Tomb Raider game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was developed by Eidos Montreal and released in 2018. Two remastered collections of the first six Tomb Raider titles were released in 2024 and 2025.