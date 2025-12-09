Technology News
Future of the Tomb Raider Franchise Will Be Revealed at The Game Awards This Week

Crystal Dynamics is developing the next Tomb Raider game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2025 11:39 IST
Future of the Tomb Raider Franchise Will Be Revealed at The Game Awards This Week

Photo Credit: Crystal Dynamics

The next Tomb Raider game will be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure

Highlights
  • The Game Awards will be held on December 11
  • The next Tomb Raider game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5
  • A live-action Tomb Raider series is in development at Amazon
The future of the Tomb Raider franchise will be revealed at The Game Awards 2025 this week. Both The Game Awards and Tomb Raider official social media channels confirmed that Lara Croft's next adventure will be announced at the event on December 11. Crystal Dynamics has been working on the next Tomb Raider game, with work on the project continuing despite several rounds of layoffs.

Tomb Raider at The Game Awards

The presence of Tomb Raider at The Game Awards was first confirmed in a Fortnite map dedicated to voting for the event. Later, The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley confirmed in a post on X that the future of the Tomb Raider franchise would be revealed at the ceremony on December 11.

“As just revealed in our The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal, tune in Thursday night for a look at the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises,” he said.

The official Tomb Raider X handle said that the Tomb Raider reveal at The Game Awards 2025 would be a “moment you cannot miss.”

The Next Tomb Raider Game

Neither Keighley nor the official Tomb Raider account confirmed if the reveal would feature the next Tomb Raider game, referring instead to the “future of the franchise”. Developer Crystal Dynamics, however, has been working on the next game in the franchise. It is confirmed to be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story. The game, developed in Unreal Engine 5, will be the “biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date.”

Crystal Dynamics has gone through several rounds of layoffs this year, especially in the wake of cancellation of Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot. The studio was co-developing the game alongside The Initiative, the now shuttered first-party Xbox studio.

In August, Crystal Dynamics announced a second round of layoffs but confirmed that the Tomb Raider project was “unaffected” by the cuts.

The Tomb Raider announcement at The Game Awards could also feature the live action Tomb Raider TV series in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The series is being helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and stars Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. The Tomb Raider series will interconnect with Tomb Raider video games, forming a unified storytelling universe.

The last mainline Tomb Raider game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was developed by Eidos Montreal and released in 2018. Two remastered collections of the first six Tomb Raider titles were released in 2024 and 2025.

Further reading: Tomb Raider, The Game Awards, The Game Awards 2025, Crystal Dynamics

Further reading: Tomb Raider, The Game Awards, The Game Awards 2025, Crystal Dynamics
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Intel Signs Pact With Tata to Make, Assemble Semiconductors in India

