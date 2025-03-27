Technology News
English Edition

Understanding Crypto Airdrops: The Process, Pros and Problems

Around $14.91 billion (roughly Rs. 1,27,818 crore) was airdropped to investors by various projects in 2024.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2025 19:52 IST
Understanding Crypto Airdrops: The Process, Pros and Problems

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

Web3 developers use platforms like Telegram, X, Discord, and Instagram to announce airdrops

Highlights
  • The trend of crypto airdrops has grown in recent years
  • Participating in an airdrop usually requires wallet credentials  
  • Airdrops can be used by scammers to facilitate token theft
Advertisement

Crypto airdrops, the process of free crypto tokens, are a common Web3 strategy used to boost project visibility and community growth in the $2.84 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,43,51,125 crore) crypto market. Developers use social media to announce these giveaways, aiming to attract investors. However, this strategy is frequently exploited by scammers. While airdrops can build legitimate communities, they are also increasingly being used by fraudsters to deceive and steal funds from unsuspecting users. The risk posed by these malicious elements requires vigilance from those participating in crypto airdrops.

These crypto airdrops have continued to grow in popularity in recent years. In 2024, $14.91 billion (roughly Rs. 1,27,818 crore) was disbursed by various projects to global investors via airdrop campaigns, according to data from on-chain analysis platform DropsTab.

How Crypto Airdrops Work

The process of facilitating a crypto airdrops typically entails five main steps, according to a KuCoin blog post published earlier this year. These steps are – announcement, registration, verification, distribution, and claiming airdropped tokens.

Web3 developers use platforms like Telegram, X, Discord, and Instagram to announce airdrops related to their projects. Those interested in receiving these airdrops need to first register and provide their credentials like crypto wallet details. The developers can also ask individuals to complete simple tasks like subscribe to the project's updates or download an app to get their tokens.

After verifying user identities, legitimate projects complete the airdrops of their tokens and inform community members who have received the tokens.

The Pros and Cons of Airdrops

Airdrops give investors an incentive to follow and engage with an upcoming Web3 project. This makes for an effective way for developers to ensure that their offering does not go unnoticed in the flood of new projects swiping the market away. The promotional strategy is also low in cost compared to traditional marketing methods. ZebPay recently revealed — StarkNet, Shardeum, and Ambient are among notable crypto airdrops announced in recent weeks.

Back in 2023, Binance also addressed some benefits and shortcomings of crypto airdrops. In a blog, the exchange had said that offering airdrops can bring more liquidity to the projects — while also ensuring that power is not restricted to only a few entities or large-scale buyers.
It is worth noting that airdrops also have the potential to put investors under the risk of severe financial losses. Scammers also pose as developers to announce airdrops to obtain wallet addresses of individuals, only to steal their assets.

Data analytics firm CoinGecko has strongly warned investors to be vigilant against false airdrops. In August 2021, scammers posing as the CoinGecko team, circulated scam posts that promised the airdrop of a fake $GECKO token. The platform had reached out to its community members via X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss the speculations.

Airdrops can also pose a significant risk to projects announcing them. Binance, in its blog, explained that airdrops can end up attracting crypto token freeloaders, rather than bringing together an engaging, genuine community. Individuals who just want to bulk up on free tokens can end up getting incentivised without actually contributing to the project's growth.

Crypto airdrop tokens have yet to be banned or blacklisted in any country, despite the challenges it may pose. Upcoming regulatory reforms in the crypto space might define clear rules for promoting Web3 projects through airdrops in the coming time to safeguard investors as well as projects.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Airdrops
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nvidia Releases Project G-Assist AI Gaming Assistant That Runs on GeForce RTX GPUs

Related Stories

Understanding Crypto Airdrops: The Process, Pros and Problems
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch SRH vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  2. Apple iPhone 16e Review: When You Just Need an iPhone
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  4. Airtel Launches IPTV Services With Bundled OTT Apps in India
  5. Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea
  6. Nothing's Essential Space Feature Might Soon Require a Subcription
  7. iQOO Z10 Charging Speed Revealed; India Pricing Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Renders Suggest Three Titanium Colourways
  9. Infinix Note 50X 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  10. Qualcomm Could Launch 2nm Flagship Chipsets Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Tomb Raider Developer Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs
  2. Nvidia Releases Project G-Assist AI Gaming Assistant That Runs on GeForce RTX GPUs
  3. iQOO Z10 Price in India Tipped; Charging Speed, Display Brightness Officially Teased
  4. FM Claims Access to WhatsApp Messages Led to Seizure of Crypto Worth Rs. 90 Crore
  5. Google Workspace March Feature Drop to Upgrade Google Meet and Vids With New Capabilities
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Pro's Leaked Images Reportedly Hint Towards Inclusion of a New Button
  7. Microsoft Introduces Two New Reasoning Agents in 365 Copilot, Launches Autonomous Agents in Copilot Studio
  8. Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Alongside Poco F7 Pro: Price, Specifications
  9. The Witcher 4 Will Not Release Before 2027, CD Projekt Red Says
  10. Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »