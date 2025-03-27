Understanding Crypto Airdrops: The Process, Pros and Problems

Crypto airdrops, the process of free crypto tokens, are a common Web3 strategy used to boost project visibility and community growth in the $2.84 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,43,51,125 crore) crypto market. Developers use social media to announce these giveaways, aiming to attract investors. However, this strategy is frequently exploited by scammers. While airdrops can build legitimate communities, they are also increasingly being used by fraudsters to deceive and steal funds from unsuspecting users. The risk posed by these malicious elements requires vigilance from those participating in crypto airdrops.

These crypto airdrops have continued to grow in popularity in recent years. In 2024, $14.91 billion (roughly Rs. 1,27,818 crore) was disbursed by various projects to global investors via airdrop campaigns, according to data from on-chain analysis platform DropsTab.

How Crypto Airdrops Work

The process of facilitating a crypto airdrops typically entails five main steps, according to a KuCoin blog post published earlier this year. These steps are – announcement, registration, verification, distribution, and claiming airdropped tokens.

Web3 developers use platforms like Telegram, X, Discord, and Instagram to announce airdrops related to their projects. Those interested in receiving these airdrops need to first register and provide their credentials like crypto wallet details. The developers can also ask individuals to complete simple tasks like subscribe to the project's updates or download an app to get their tokens.

After verifying user identities, legitimate projects complete the airdrops of their tokens and inform community members who have received the tokens.

The Pros and Cons of Airdrops

Airdrops give investors an incentive to follow and engage with an upcoming Web3 project. This makes for an effective way for developers to ensure that their offering does not go unnoticed in the flood of new projects swiping the market away. The promotional strategy is also low in cost compared to traditional marketing methods. ZebPay recently revealed — StarkNet, Shardeum, and Ambient are among notable crypto airdrops announced in recent weeks.

Back in 2023, Binance also addressed some benefits and shortcomings of crypto airdrops. In a blog, the exchange had said that offering airdrops can bring more liquidity to the projects — while also ensuring that power is not restricted to only a few entities or large-scale buyers.

It is worth noting that airdrops also have the potential to put investors under the risk of severe financial losses. Scammers also pose as developers to announce airdrops to obtain wallet addresses of individuals, only to steal their assets.

Data analytics firm CoinGecko has strongly warned investors to be vigilant against false airdrops. In August 2021, scammers posing as the CoinGecko team, circulated scam posts that promised the airdrop of a fake $GECKO token. The platform had reached out to its community members via X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss the speculations.

Geckos, beware of fake airdrops! :rotating_light:



We've noticed misleading posts on X claiming $GECKO airdrops are happening.



This is NOT true. CoinGecko does not have any tokens or airdrop plans at the moment.



Always stay vigilant and double-check your sources before clicking any links. — CoinGecko (@coingecko) August 21, 2024

Airdrops can also pose a significant risk to projects announcing them. Binance, in its blog, explained that airdrops can end up attracting crypto token freeloaders, rather than bringing together an engaging, genuine community. Individuals who just want to bulk up on free tokens can end up getting incentivised without actually contributing to the project's growth.

Crypto airdrop tokens have yet to be banned or blacklisted in any country, despite the challenges it may pose. Upcoming regulatory reforms in the crypto space might define clear rules for promoting Web3 projects through airdrops in the coming time to safeguard investors as well as projects.