2K has announced the release date, roster and a few more details about the upcoming TopSpin 2K25. The revival of the popular tennis sim series will launch on April 26, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC. 2K also confirmed some of the tennis stars who will be present in the game, as part of a roster of 24 playable pros. TopSpin 2K25 received a new trailer, showing off gameplay and tennis icons like Roger Federer and Serena Williams in action.

TopSpin 2K25, first revealed in January, will arrive April 26, with pre-orders for the game now available on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts and Steam for PC. Players who opt for the Deluxe and Grand Slam Editions of the game will be granted early access from April 23.

2K also confirmed that tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams will feature on the Standard Edition cover, while current top tennis pros Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe will be seen on the Deluxe Edition cover. TopSpin 2K25 will feature a roster of 24 current and former tennis players, including the voice of John McEnroe for in-game training in TopSpin Academy.

The publisher also detailed some of the features that will be present in the game at launch. TopSpin 2K25 will feature competitive single-player and multiplayer modes and will include all four Grand Slam tournaments. Players can embark on a full tour as an up-and-coming pro and take on tennis' biggest stars in major tournaments in the MyCareer mode. They can also play as the tennis legends themselves, with Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and others available as playable pros in the game.

TopSpin 2K25 will also feature a MyPlayer mode that will you create your own tennis pro with custom playing style and look. In addition to the career mode and exhibition matches, players can also test their tennis skills against other players online, with cross-play support available.

2K confirmed that TopSpin 2K25 will be available in Standard (for both previous and current gen consoles and in a cross-gen bundle), Deluxe and Grand Slam Editions, with pricing set at $69.99, $99.99, and $119.99. In India, the three editions are priced at Rs. 3,399, Rs. 5,699, and Rs. 6,799, respectively on Steam. On consoles, the price is set at Rs. 4,999, Rs. 7,499, and Rs. 7,999, respectively. Pre-ordering will grant access to alternate outfits and other in-game items. Early Access for Deluxe and Grand Slam Editions begins three days ahead of release on April 23.

Developed by Hangar 13, the 2K-owned studio behind the recent Mafia games, TopSpin 2K25 was first revealed in January, nearly 13 years after the last game in the Top Spin series, Top Spin 4, was released.

