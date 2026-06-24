Netflix has announced Unhinged, a survival horror game with a stacked star cast that's coming to the streaming service this month. The immersive horror experience can be played on TV using a smartphone as a controller. Unhinged is developed by Oxenfree maker Night School Studio, and it's coming to Netflix on June 30.

The streaming giant announced its next interactive gaming experience with a trailer on Tuesday, showing first-person survival horror gameplay that resembles a Resident Evil game. Unhinged stars The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, and video game veteran Troy Baker.

The game will follow Ava (Kravitz), who wakes up in an apartment during a hurricane. She is trapped in the building and realises that she is not alone. Her only link to the outside world is her best friend Claire (Sink), who she can talk to on her phone.

Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink, and Troy Baker star in UNHINGED, a new immersive game experience from Netflix and Night School Studio. Coming June 30.



Use your phone as a controller, flashlight, and lifeline to help your best friend nextdoor survive a stormy night and a sinister… pic.twitter.com/DOuurZTcqS — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2026

How to Play Unhinged on Netflix

To play Unhinged, players need a Netflix account and a smartphone. The game is as long as an episode of a TV show, Netflix said in a blog post announcing the title.

Unhinged will be available in the Netflix Games row on the streaming app. Players can scan the onscreen QR code to link their smartphones as a controller. Movement input on the phone will track with Ava's hands in the game, controlling the direction of her flashlight.

Additionally, Unhinged will feature audio-based immersive feedback. When Ava receives a call or text in the game, players' actual phones will ring, vibrate, and play the audio directly through the speaker. The rest of the environmental sound effects will come through the TV, Netflix said.

Unhinged will be available to play in two difficulty modes: Story Mode, which disables the timer and death to let players enjoy the narrative; and Standard Mode, the features an on-screen timer during tense sequences. Failing to achieve the objective within the time limit will lead to death and a restart from the most recent checkpoint.

The Netflix horror title was developed by Netflix-owned Night School Studio, the makers of Oxenfree and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, both of which are available to play for free via Netflix Games. Unhinged will be available on the streaming service's Games section starting June 30.

This is the second TV-playable game from Netflix this month. The streamer released FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, an arcade football title, on June 11 in partnership with the the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The game allows players to take control of any of the 48 national teams participating in the World Cup and shoto for glory across 16 official match venues.