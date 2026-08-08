Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Electronics

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has entered its second day in India, and there are many lucrative discounts and deals on products across various segments. This also makes it the ideal time to buy an electronic item. Amazon is offering great deals on refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, home theatre systems, and more. Customers can purchase products from popular brands at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. So, if you are looking for some of the best deals, then you have to come to the right place.

In this article, we are going to tell you about the best deals you can get on the purchase of electronics.

Amazon Sale: Best Refrigerator Deals

One of the standout offers during the sale is on the Samsung 653L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator. The appliance is available for an effective price of Rs. 67,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,13,000. This translates into a discount of Rs. 45,010.

Amazon Sale: Best Home Theatre System Deals

Shopping for a new home theatre system? You can check out offers on the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6. Those who do not want to spend much on an audio system can also check out the Zebronics Juke Bar 4100, which is available for under Rs. 6,000 during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Sale: Top Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Many manual and robot vacuum cleaners with AI-based navigation technologies, self-cleaning docks, longer battery life, and a range of mopping options are listed at discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link Eureka Forbes SmartClean with Auto Bin S2 Rs. 48,900 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now Dreame D20 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now Ecovacs Deebot N30 Plus White Rs. 89,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Rs. 11,995 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now Agaro Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,299 Buy Now Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 43,900 Rs. 27,900 Buy Now Narwal Freo X10 Pro Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now

Amazon Sale: Top Smart TV Deals

If you have been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, the sale features attractive offers on several 55-inch smart TVs from brands including Xiaomi, Lumio, TCL, VU, LG and Samsung.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Xiaomi 55-inch 4K S Mini LED Google TV Rs. 89,999 Rs. 49,249 Buy Here Lumio Vision 9 55-inch 4K QD Mini LED Google TV Rs. 81,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Here VU Glo Mini LED TV Rs. 57,000 Rs. 42,740 Buy Here TCL 55-inch 4K LED Google TV Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 41,740 Buy Here LG 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV Rs. 85,990 Rs. 39,240 Buy Here Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Best Smartwatch Deals

For those looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch or switch from traditional wristwear to a smartwatch, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers a range of deals, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 18,000.

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