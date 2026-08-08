Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Electronics

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has entered its second day in India, and there are many lucrative discounts and deals on products across various segments. This also makes it the ideal time to buy an electronic item. Amazon is offering great deals on refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, home theatre systems, and more. Customers can purchase products from popular brands at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. So, if you are looking for some of the best deals, then you have to come to the right place.
In this article, we are going to tell you about the best deals you can get on the purchase of electronics.
Amazon Sale: Best Refrigerator Deals
One of the standout offers during the sale is on the Samsung 653L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator. The appliance is available for an effective price of Rs. 67,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,13,000. This translates into a discount of Rs. 45,010.
|Refrigerator
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buying Link
|Samsung 653L 3-Star (Convertible 5-in-1)
|Rs. 1,13,000
|Rs. 67,990
|Buy Here
|Haier 602L 3-Star
|Rs. 1,09,390
|Rs. 60,990
|Buy Here
|Samsung 653L 3-Star (Bespoke AI)
|Rs. 1,21,000
|Rs. 69,990
|Buy Here
|LG 655L 3-Star
|Rs. 1,22,899
|Rs. 64,990
|Buy Here
|Haier 596L 3-Star
|Rs. 1,01,990
|Rs. 59,990
|Buy Here
|Godrej 600L 3-Star
|Rs. 1,18,490
|Rs. 68,990
|Buy Here
|Samsung 330L 3-Star
|Rs. 50,999
|Rs. 36,990
|Buy Here
|LG 398L 3-Star
|Rs. 72,990
|Rs. 49,990
|Buy Here
|Samsung 419L 3-Star
|Rs. 63,999
|Rs. 36,990
|Buy Here
Amazon Sale: Best Home Theatre System Deals
Shopping for a new home theatre system? You can check out offers on the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6. Those who do not want to spend much on an audio system can also check out the Zebronics Juke Bar 4100, which is available for under Rs. 6,000 during the Amazon sale.
|Model
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|Product Link
|Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60)
|Rs. 64,990
|Rs. 49,989
|Buy Now
|Blaupunkt SBW600 Xceed
|Rs. 1,59,999
|Rs. 44,990
|Buy Now
|Sony Bravio Theatre Trio
|Rs. 2,39,990
|Rs. 1,69,990
|Buy Now
|Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 5.1 Ch Home Theatre
|Rs. 13,490
|Rs. 11,390
|Buy Now
|Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch
|Rs. 23,990
|Rs. 14,989
|Buy Now
|Obage Premier-6 2.1 Home Theatre System
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 5,990
|Buy Now
|Zebronics Juke Bar 4100
|Rs. 20,999
|Rs. 5,808
|Buy Now
Amazon Sale: Top Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Many manual and robot vacuum cleaners with AI-based navigation technologies, self-cleaning docks, longer battery life, and a range of mopping options are listed at discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.
|Model
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|Product Link
|Eureka Forbes SmartClean with Auto Bin S2
|Rs. 48,900
|Rs. 37,999
|Buy Now
|Dreame D20 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 1,09,999
|Rs. 44,999
|Buy Now
|Ecovacs Deebot N30 Plus White
|Rs. 89,999
|Rs. 28,999
|Buy Now
|Philips PowerPro FC9352/01
|Rs. 11,995
|Rs. 9,999
|Buy Now
|Agaro Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 9,999
|Rs. 6,299
|Buy Now
|Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs. 43,900
|Rs. 27,900
|Buy Now
|Narwal Freo X10 Pro
|Rs. 1,19,990
|Rs. 39,990
|Buy Now
Amazon Sale: Top Smart TV Deals
If you have been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, the sale features attractive offers on several 55-inch smart TVs from brands including Xiaomi, Lumio, TCL, VU, LG and Samsung.
|Model
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buying Link
|Xiaomi 55-inch 4K S Mini LED Google TV
|Rs. 89,999
|Rs. 49,249
|Buy Here
|Lumio Vision 9 55-inch 4K QD Mini LED Google TV
|Rs. 81,999
|Rs. 45,999
|Buy Here
|VU Glo Mini LED TV
|Rs. 57,000
|Rs. 42,740
|Buy Here
|TCL 55-inch 4K LED Google TV
|Rs. 1,07,990
|Rs. 41,740
|Buy Here
|LG 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV
|Rs. 85,990
|Rs. 39,240
|Buy Here
|Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV
|Rs. 59,990
|Rs. 36,990
|Buy Here
Amazon Sale: Best Smartwatch Deals
For those looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch or switch from traditional wristwear to a smartwatch, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers a range of deals, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 18,000.
|Model
|List Price
|Sale Price
|Product Link
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
|Rs. 38,999
|Rs. 20,999
|Buy Now
|Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro
|Rs. 17,999
|Rs. 999
|Buy Now
|Boat Wave Call 3
|Rs. 6,999
|Rs. 999
|Buy Now
|Noise Twist Round
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 1,199
|Buy Now
|Noise Junior Explorer 2
|Rs. 7,999
|Rs. 5,999
|Buy Now
|Boat Storm Call 4
|Rs. 6,499
|Rs. 1,299
|Buy Now
|Fastrack MYND
|Rs. 5,499
|Rs. 3,599
|Buy Now
|Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro
|Rs. 5,499
|Rs. 2,799
|Buy Now
|Titan Crest
|Rs. 13,995
|Rs. 5,399
|Buy Now
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