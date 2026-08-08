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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Electronics

Here are some of the best electronics deals to consider during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2026 20:15 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Electronics

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Independence Day-themed sale event kicked off on August 7

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live in India for all users
  • Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on eligible cards
  • Electronics are offered with discounts and other benefits
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has entered its second day in India, and there are many lucrative discounts and deals on products across various segments. This also makes it the ideal time to buy an electronic item. Amazon is offering great deals on refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, home theatre systems, and more. Customers can purchase products from popular brands at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. So, if you are looking for some of the best deals, then you have to come to the right place.

In this article, we are going to tell you about the best deals you can get on the purchase of electronics.

Amazon Sale: Best Refrigerator Deals

One of the standout offers during the sale is on the Samsung 653L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator. The appliance is available for an effective price of Rs. 67,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,13,000. This translates into a discount of Rs. 45,010.

Refrigerator List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 653L 3-Star (Convertible 5-in-1) Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 67,990 Buy Here
Haier 602L 3-Star Rs. 1,09,390 Rs. 60,990 Buy Here
Samsung 653L 3-Star (Bespoke AI) Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 69,990 Buy Here
LG 655L 3-Star Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 64,990 Buy Here
Haier 596L 3-Star Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here
Godrej 600L 3-Star Rs. 1,18,490 Rs. 68,990 Buy Here
Samsung 330L 3-Star Rs. 50,999 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
LG 398L 3-Star Rs. 72,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Here
Samsung 419L 3-Star Rs. 63,999 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Best Home Theatre System Deals

Shopping for a new home theatre system? You can check out offers on the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6. Those who do not want to spend much on an audio system can also check out the Zebronics Juke Bar 4100, which is available for under Rs. 6,000 during the Amazon sale.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6(HT-S60) Rs. 64,990 Rs. 49,989 Buy Now
Blaupunkt SBW600 Xceed Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Sony Bravio Theatre Trio Rs. 2,39,990 Rs. 1,69,990 Buy Now
Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 5.1 Ch Home Theatre Rs. 13,490 Rs. 11,390 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Rs. 23,990 Rs. 14,989 Buy Now
Obage Premier-6 2.1 Home Theatre System Rs. 15,000 Rs. 5,990 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 4100 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 5,808 Buy Now

Amazon Sale: Top Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Many manual and robot vacuum cleaners with AI-based navigation technologies, self-cleaning docks, longer battery life, and a range of mopping options are listed at discounted prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Eureka Forbes SmartClean with Auto Bin S2 Rs. 48,900 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
Dreame D20 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot N30 Plus White Rs. 89,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Rs. 11,995 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Agaro Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,299 Buy Now
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 43,900 Rs. 27,900 Buy Now
Narwal Freo X10 Pro Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now

Amazon Sale: Top Smart TV Deals

If you have been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, the sale features attractive offers on several 55-inch smart TVs from brands including Xiaomi, Lumio, TCL, VU, LG and Samsung.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Xiaomi 55-inch 4K S Mini LED Google TV Rs. 89,999 Rs. 49,249 Buy Here
Lumio Vision 9 55-inch 4K QD Mini LED Google TV Rs. 81,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Here
VU Glo Mini LED TV Rs. 57,000 Rs. 42,740 Buy Here
TCL 55-inch 4K LED Google TV Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 41,740 Buy Here
LG 55-inch 4K webOS LED TV Rs. 85,990 Rs. 39,240 Buy Here
Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Best Smartwatch Deals

For those looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch or switch from traditional wristwear to a smartwatch, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale offers a range of deals, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 18,000.

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Rs. 17,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Boat Wave Call 3 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Noise Twist Round Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Noise Junior Explorer 2 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Boat Storm Call 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Fastrack MYND Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,599 Buy Now
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Titan Crest Rs. 13,995 Rs. 5,399 Buy Now

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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