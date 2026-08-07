iQOO Neo 11 was launched in China in October last year. Following the arrival of the standard model, a report highlighted that the company is planning to launch a new handset, which could be marketed as the iQOO Neo 11S. However, the Vivo sub-brand has yet to announce the launch of the handset. Meanwhile, an iQOO executive has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be launched in China soon. As part of the announcement, the company executive also revealed that the smartphone will be unveiled in the country early next week. Leaked specifications suggest that the handset will be equipped with a MediaTek chipset.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Set to Launch on August 10

In a post on Weibo, iQOO Neo Product Manager Hui Huizi announced (via 91mobils) that the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be launched in China on August 10, which is only a few days away. However, other details about the upcoming handset, including the design, colour options, key specifications, features, and pricing, remain under wraps, which could be revealed in the coming days.

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2545A, which was earlier believed to belong to the rumoured iQOO Neo 11S. The smartphone is said to be powered by a custom octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It might feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz.

Moreover, the iQOO Z11 Ultra is said to feature 16GB of RAM. The smartphone might ship with Vivo's latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. On Geekbench's single-core performance test, the handset managed to score 3,395 points, while scoring 10,312 points on the platform's multi-core performance test.

The iQOO Z11 Ultra will reportedly pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It could be equipped with a 6.83-inch flat OLED display, offering 2K resolution. The handset will reportedly be equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. For dust and water resistance, it might ship with an IP68 rating.

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