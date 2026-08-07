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Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Both Huawei tablets are available for purchase in the country exclusively through Flipkart.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 13:23 IST
Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad 11.5 sports a single rear camera

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Highlights
  • The MatePad SE 11 is priced at Rs. 25,999
  • MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition sports an 11.5-inch 2.5K display
  • Both tablets offer productivity features like Huawei Notes app
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The Huawei MatePad SE 11 and Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition are now available on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. The MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition is equipped with Huawei's PaperMatte Display technology and an upgraded Huawei Notes app. Meanwhile, the Huawei MatePad SE 11 has an 11-inch Eye Comfort display and supports the Huawei M-Pen Lite. The company says both tablets carry productivity-focused features, immersive displays, and long battery life.

Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Price in India, Availability

The price of the Huawei MatePad SE 11 in India is set at Rs. 25,999. Meanwhile, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition is priced at Rs. 45,999 and comes bundled with a keyboard accessory. Both tablets are available for purchase in the country exclusively through Flipkart.

Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Features, Specifications

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition sports an 11.5-inch 2.5K Huawei FullView PaperMatte display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims it has Huawei's circular polarisation technology, which can reduce glare and minimise visual fatigue. It carries a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet can record 1080p video.

The MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition comes with the upgraded Huawei Notes app. As per the company, it allows users to annotate documents, take handwritten notes, and manage workflows more efficiently. The tablet is powered by Huawei's Kirin T82B chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz.

It packs a 10,100mAh battery with support for 40W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging.

The Huawei MatePad SE 11, on the other hand, features an 11-inch Full-HD+ (1,900x1,200 pixels) Eye Comfort TFT LCD screen, offering up to 400 nits of peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications. The tablet is powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin 710A chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The MatePad SE 11 supports the Huawei M-Pen Lite stylus and is positioned as a productivity companion for students and professionals. The tablet also comes equipped with a quad-speaker system powered by Huawei Histen 9.0 audio technology. For optics, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Huawei MatePad SE 11 measures 252.3 x 163.8 x 6.9 mm and weighs about 475g. It houses a 7,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

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Further reading: Huawei MatePad 11 5, Huawei MatePad SE 11, Huawei MatePad 11 5 India Launch, Huawei MatePad SE 11 India Launch, Huawei MatePad 11 5 Specifications, Huawei MatePad SE 11 Specifications, Huawei MatePad 11 5 Price in India, Huawei MatePad SE 11 Price in India, Huawei
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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