iQOO Z11 is set to launch in India on August 20. Just weeks before its debut, the Vivo sub-brand has disclosed the key specifications of the upcoming Z series smartphone. It is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and the official teasers indicate that the Indian variant will differ from the version already available in China. The teasers show the iQOO Z11 in two colour options. The new model will succeed the iQOO Z10, which arrived in April last year with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip.

iQOO Z11 Chipset, Colourways Teased

Latest teasers shared by iQOO on X reveal that the iQOO Z11 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. This chipset features MediaTek's 8th-generation NPU for handling AI tasks. The company claims that the upcoming handset is the first to launch in India with this chipset. The Chinese variant of the phone features a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while last year's iQOO Z10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip.

Power that thinks faster. ⚡🧠



Meet the all-new iQOO Z11, powered by India's First MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Processor* for next-level AI, faster multitasking, and peak performance that keeps up with every move.



Built to handle more. Engineered to slow down less.



*India's… pic.twitter.com/6xauhCfD1v — iQOO India (@IqooInd) August 7, 2026

The iQOO Z11 will be offered in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colour options. It will measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z11 is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. It is scheduled for release on August 20.

The iQOO Z11 was released in China in March this year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200). The Chinese variant has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate up to 165Hz. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling System for thermal management.

The iQOO Z11 packs a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It has IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.