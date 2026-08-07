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iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset

iQOO Z11 will be offered in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 15:08 IST
iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon

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Highlights
  • Vivo sub-brand has revealed several key specifications of the iQOO Z11
  • The teasers also showcase the iQOO Z11 in two colour options
  • iQOO Z10 runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip
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iQOO Z11 is set to launch in India on August 20. Just weeks before its debut, the Vivo sub-brand has disclosed the key specifications of the upcoming Z series smartphone. It is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and the official teasers indicate that the Indian variant will differ from the version already available in China. The teasers show the iQOO Z11 in two colour options. The new model will succeed the iQOO Z10, which arrived in April last year with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip.

iQOO Z11 Chipset, Colourways Teased

Latest teasers shared by iQOO on X reveal that the iQOO Z11 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. This chipset features MediaTek's 8th-generation NPU for handling AI tasks. The company claims that the upcoming handset is the first to launch in India with this chipset. The Chinese variant of the phone features a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while last year's iQOO Z10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip.

VoltiQOO Z11 Discussion
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The iQOO Z11 will be offered in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colour options. It will measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z11 is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. It is scheduled for release on August 20.

The iQOO Z11 was released in China in March this year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200). The Chinese variant has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate up to 165Hz. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling System for thermal management. 

The iQOO Z11 packs a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It has IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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