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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones From Apple, Samsung and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2026 12:38 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones From Apple, Samsung and More

iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) is powered by a 3nm A19 chip

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched in September 2025
  • You can save up to Rs. 40,000 on your next flagship phone
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a Snapdragon SoC
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale has entered its second day. While the first day of the sale event has concluded, there are still plenty of deals that are up for grabs. Commemorating 79 years of India's independence, which will be celebrated on August 15, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering various gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), headphones, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, storage devices, laptops, and accessories, in different price segments, at discounted prices. Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses on devices, allowing you to pocket additional savings.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

The prices of smartphones have increased significantly in recent months. However, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering an opportunity for you to get your new premium and flagship smartphone at a relatively low price. For reference, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at a discounted price of Rs. 1,90,999, marking a discount of Rs. 9,000. Similarly, you can get your hands on the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,41,900 and save about Rs. 8,000 on the latest iPhone. Apart from this, you can get an instant discount of an additional 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Here is a list of the best deals on premium and flagship smartphones that you can grab on the second day of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Some of the figures mentioned below reflect the effective pricing, which may include bank discounts and cashback.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 1,90,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,41,900 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,26,900 Buy Now
Vivo X300 Ultra Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 1,59,999 Buy Now
Vivo X300 FE Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 86,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 17T Rs. 84,990 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15 Rs. 92,999 Rs. 76,998 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 17T, iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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