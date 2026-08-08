Amazon Great Freedom Sale has entered its second day. While the first day of the sale event has concluded, there are still plenty of deals that are up for grabs. Commemorating 79 years of India's independence, which will be celebrated on August 15, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering various gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), headphones, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, storage devices, laptops, and accessories, in different price segments, at discounted prices. Apart from direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses on devices, allowing you to pocket additional savings.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

The prices of smartphones have increased significantly in recent months. However, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering an opportunity for you to get your new premium and flagship smartphone at a relatively low price. For reference, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at a discounted price of Rs. 1,90,999, marking a discount of Rs. 9,000. Similarly, you can get your hands on the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,41,900 and save about Rs. 8,000 on the latest iPhone. Apart from this, you can get an instant discount of an additional 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Here is a list of the best deals on premium and flagship smartphones that you can grab on the second day of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Some of the figures mentioned below reflect the effective pricing, which may include bank discounts and cashback.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones

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