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Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store for a Week

Ghost Recon Wildlands has received a free update that adds a new story mission and 60fps patch on current-gen consoles.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 August 2026 18:55 IST
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store for a Week

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier released in 2012

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Highlights
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands has received a free update on PC and consoles
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands and Breakpoint are free to play this weekend
  • Ubisoft has also launched an Insider Program for Ghost Recon
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Ubisoft is giving away the PC version of Ghost Recon: Future Soldier for free to mark 25 years of the tactical shooter franchise. Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint are also free to play on PC and consoles for this weekend. Wildlands, which was released in 2017, has also received a major free update that adds a new story mission and 60fps support on current-generation consoles.

The updates and freebies come as part of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon's 25th anniversary celebrations. To mark the occasion, Ubisoft has also announced a franchise-wide sale across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. But for a week, users can also redeem Ghost Recon: Future Soldier on the Ubisoft Connect store on PC. The PC version of the 2012 game will be available to redeem for free from August 6 till August 13 at 8am UTC (1:30pm IST).

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Last Rites Update

Additionally, Ubisoft has also released Ghost Recon Wildlands: Last Rites across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The free Last Rites update brings a standalone story mission set in a “darker, more oppressive” Bolivia.

With the update, Wildlands also gets a 60fps patch on current-generation consoles, along with visual upgrades that include improved distance rendering, enhanced lighting, and shadows. The game's image quality has been boosted to 4K resolution, too.

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Last Rites brings more customisation options that tweak player experience across multiple parameters like gameplay, difficulty, environment, and UI. The update also brings back the fan-favourite Predator event which was earlier discontinued.

“Ghost Recon wouldn't be where it is today without the passion, dedication, and feedback of its community over the past 25 years,” Olivier Leonardi, the game's creative director, said in a statement. “With Last Rites, we wanted to create an experience that honors that legacy—something that feels authentic to longtime Ghosts, celebrates what makes this franchise special, and reflects our appreciation for the players who have been with us every step of the way.”

Additionally, both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the most recent entry in the series, are free to play on all platforms from August 6 to August 10.

Ubisoft also launched a new Insider Program for the Ghost Recon franchise, where players can sign up to test the next entry in the series. The company confirmed that the next Ghost Recon game was in development, and players who sign up for the Insider Program will get early access to closed tests.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
PEGI Rating 18+
Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ghost Recon Wildlands

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Great moment to moment gameplay
  • Improved driving over the beta
  • Incredible number of options
  • Bad
  • Bugs plague some missions
  • One-sided narrative
Read detailed Ubisoft Ghost Recon Wildlands review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon, Tom Clancys Ghost Recon, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Is Free to Claim on Ubisoft Store for a Week
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