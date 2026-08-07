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Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung's Lavender colour option reportedly sold out on the company's website due to high demand.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 13:22 IST
Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung expects the foldable market to double by 2028

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 pre orders rose 30 percent over Fold 7
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 series models accounted for nearly half of all pre orders
  • One in four buyers also purchased a Galaxy Watch
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Samsung says more Galaxy Z Flip users are choosing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 when upgrading, marking a notable shift in buyer preferences for the company's foldable smartphones. The latest figures also indicate strong early demand for the new foldable lineup, with pre-orders surpassing the previous generation. The company also shared details about the most popular colour options, Galaxy Watch attachment rates and its expectations for the global foldable smartphone market over the next few years.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Attracts More Z Flip Owners Than Previous Models

According to the 9to5Google report, Samsung said the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 series recorded its highest-ever pre-order figures for a Galaxy Z launch. The company also reported a threefold increase in Galaxy Z Flip users upgrading to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 compared with previous generations. It did not reveal the exact figures.

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The report further states that Samsung saw stronger pre-order demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup than for the previous generation. The company said pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra increased by around 30 percent over the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It added that Fold models represented nearly half of all reservations through carrier and retail channels.

The report also states that Samsung's Lavender colour option sold out on the company's website due to high demand. The South Korean tech giant further said Graphite was the best-selling finish for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup. It added that younger customers showed a preference for the Green Shadow Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Pistachio Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Mint Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung further reportedly said that about 25 percent of customers who pre-ordered a Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Flip 8 also purchased a Galaxy Watch. The company also expects the global foldable smartphone market to grow by more than 20 percent year-on-year and to more than double in size by 2028.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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