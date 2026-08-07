Samsung says more Galaxy Z Flip users are choosing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 when upgrading, marking a notable shift in buyer preferences for the company's foldable smartphones. The latest figures also indicate strong early demand for the new foldable lineup, with pre-orders surpassing the previous generation. The company also shared details about the most popular colour options, Galaxy Watch attachment rates and its expectations for the global foldable smartphone market over the next few years.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Attracts More Z Flip Owners Than Previous Models

According to the 9to5Google report, Samsung said the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 series recorded its highest-ever pre-order figures for a Galaxy Z launch. The company also reported a threefold increase in Galaxy Z Flip users upgrading to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 compared with previous generations. It did not reveal the exact figures.

The report further states that Samsung saw stronger pre-order demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup than for the previous generation. The company said pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra increased by around 30 percent over the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It added that Fold models represented nearly half of all reservations through carrier and retail channels.

The report also states that Samsung's Lavender colour option sold out on the company's website due to high demand. The South Korean tech giant further said Graphite was the best-selling finish for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup. It added that younger customers showed a preference for the Green Shadow Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Pistachio Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Mint Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung further reportedly said that about 25 percent of customers who pre-ordered a Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Flip 8 also purchased a Galaxy Watch. The company also expects the global foldable smartphone market to grow by more than 20 percent year-on-year and to more than double in size by 2028.