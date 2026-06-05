Netflix Games Launches FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA and Netflix have announced a new football game, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, to be released exclusively on Netflix Games ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The title will allow players to take control of any of the 48 national teams participating in the tournament and compete across all 16 official venues. Available at no additional cost to Netflix members, the game offers a simplified football experience accessible across supported devices. The launch also forms part of FIFA's broader digital engagement strategy.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Lets Fans Play as All 48 Teams

According to a press release, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will be available exclusively on Netflix Games from June 11, the same day the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins. The game will feature all 48 participating teams, all 16 tournament stadiums, and more than 1,200 players.

FIFA said the title has been developed to provide an accessible football gaming experience for players with varying levels of video game familiarity. Users will be able to select their preferred national team and compete through matches inspired by the tournament.

The game uses a phone-based control system. Players can launch the title on a compatible smart TV and connect their mobile phone by scanning a QR code. The smartphone then functions as the game controller, allowing users to pass, shoot, and control gameplay directly from their device.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition also includes local multiplayer support, allowing up to four players to compete together in the same match.

The initial release focuses on accessibility and ease of use, allowing players to jump into matches quickly without complex controls or setup requirements. FIFA said the game will serve as the foundation for future updates, with additional features and gameplay improvements planned after launch.

The release follows FIFA's recent announcement of an updated digital football strategy. FIFA and Netflix Games have partnered to bring an official World Cup title to the streaming platform's gaming catalogue ahead of the tournament.