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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands

Select refrigerator models are available with no-cost EMI options, allowing buyers to spread payments over several months.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 17:55 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon sale offers Samsung Refrigerators at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • Samsung, LG, Haier, and Godrej models are available at discounted rates
  • Samsung 653L side-by-side refrigerator gets a discount of Rs. 45,010
  • No-cost EMI options are also available on select refrigerator models
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 brings significant discounts on an extensive range of home appliances. Refrigerators, especially, are available with price cuts of up to 55 percent. Customers can find attractive deals on various models from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Godrej. Beyond direct discounts, the e-commerce giant also offers bank promotions, exchange deals, and flexible no-cost EMI plans. So, if buying a new refrigerator is on your wishlist this Independence Day, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings a great opportunity.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers, No-Cost EMI Options and More

Amazon is offering up to a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions, including bonus and EMI discounts, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Customers can also avail of extra cashback through eligible Amazon Pay UPI transactions, unlimited cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and flexible payment options via Amazon Pay Later.

Read More: Keep up with all of the latest offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

Select refrigerator models are available with no-cost EMI options, allowing buyers to spread payments over several months.

Amazon Sale: Best Refrigerator Deals

One of the standout offers during the sale is on the Samsung 653L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator. The appliance is available for an effective price of Rs. 67,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,13,000. This translates into a discount of Rs. 45,010.

The refrigerator features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, AI-powered energy-saving features, and a large 653-litre capacity, making it suitable for large families.

Refrigerator List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 653L 3-Star (Convertible 5-in-1) Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 67,990 Buy Here
Haier 602L 3-Star Rs. 1,09,390 Rs. 60,990 Buy Here
Samsung 653L 3-Star (Bespoke AI) Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 69,990 Buy Here
LG 655L 3-Star Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 64,990 Buy Here
Haier 596L 3-Star Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here
Godrej 600L 3-Star Rs. 1,18,490 Rs. 68,990 Buy Here
Samsung 330L 3-Star Rs. 50,999 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
LG 398L 3-Star Rs. 72,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Here
Samsung 419L 3-Star Rs. 63,999 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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