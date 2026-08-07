The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 brings significant discounts on an extensive range of home appliances. Refrigerators, especially, are available with price cuts of up to 55 percent. Customers can find attractive deals on various models from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Godrej. Beyond direct discounts, the e-commerce giant also offers bank promotions, exchange deals, and flexible no-cost EMI plans. So, if buying a new refrigerator is on your wishlist this Independence Day, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings a great opportunity.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers, No-Cost EMI Options and More

Amazon is offering up to a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions, including bonus and EMI discounts, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Customers can also avail of extra cashback through eligible Amazon Pay UPI transactions, unlimited cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and flexible payment options via Amazon Pay Later.

Read More: Keep up with all of the latest offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

Select refrigerator models are available with no-cost EMI options, allowing buyers to spread payments over several months.

Amazon Sale: Best Refrigerator Deals

One of the standout offers during the sale is on the Samsung 653L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator. The appliance is available for an effective price of Rs. 67,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,13,000. This translates into a discount of Rs. 45,010.

The refrigerator features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, AI-powered energy-saving features, and a large 653-litre capacity, making it suitable for large families.

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