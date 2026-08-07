Samsung Galaxy S26 FE might still be a few weeks away, but a new leak offers another detailed look at Samsung's upcoming mid-range Galaxy phone. The newly leaked renders show the Fan Edition smartphone in three colour options. Based on the new leak, the Galaxy S26 FE looks very much like a Samsung Galaxy S26. It is speculated to come with an Exynos 2500 chipset and could run on Android 17 with One UI 9 on top.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak

Androidheadlines shared official-looking renders of the Galaxy S26 FE, showing black, green and purple colour options. The marketing names of these shades are currently unknown. The design of the handset closely resembles the vanilla Galaxy S26, which was released earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

Similar to the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 FE seems to feature a slightly raised camera bump around the camera array on the top-left corner of the rear panel. The vertically aligned rear camera island houses three sensors and the LED flash placed alongside the camera module. The previous Galaxy S25 FE has individual camera rings on the back panel.

The leaked renders show the Galaxy S26 FE with a flat rear panel and a flat frame. The power button and volume rocker are located on the right edge. The display has thin bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The bottom bezel appears to be slightly thicker than the other three.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to go official in September, likely during IFA 2026. It was recently spotted on the US FCC database with a Qualcomm-made local networking chip and an Exynos modem. It is likely to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could come with Android 17-based One UI 9.

Previous leaks claimed that the Galaxy S26 FE will have an IP68-rated build. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.