Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could feature a raised camera bump design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 16:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE leaked online
  • They show smartphone in three colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE closely resembles the standard Galaxy S26
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE might still be a few weeks away, but a new leak offers another detailed look at Samsung's upcoming mid-range Galaxy phone. The newly leaked renders show the Fan Edition smartphone in three colour options. Based on the new leak, the Galaxy S26 FE looks very much like a Samsung Galaxy S26. It is speculated to come with an Exynos 2500 chipset and could run on Android 17 with One UI 9 on top.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak

Androidheadlines shared official-looking renders of the Galaxy S26 FE, showing black, green and purple colour options. The marketing names of these shades are currently unknown. The design of the handset closely resembles the vanilla Galaxy S26, which was released earlier this year.

samsung galaxy s26 fe androidheadlines Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

 

Similar to the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 FE seems to feature a slightly raised camera bump around the camera array on the top-left corner of the rear panel. The vertically aligned rear camera island houses three sensors and the LED flash placed alongside the camera module. The previous Galaxy S25 FE has individual camera rings on the back panel.

The leaked renders show the Galaxy S26 FE with a flat rear panel and a flat frame. The power button and volume rocker are located on the right edge. The display has thin bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The bottom bezel appears to be slightly thicker than the other three.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to go official in September, likely during IFA 2026. It was recently spotted on the US FCC database with a Qualcomm-made local networking chip and an Exynos modem. It is likely to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could come with Android 17-based One UI 9.

Previous leaks claimed that the Galaxy S26 FE will have an IP68-rated build. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Mijia Launches in India as a New Lifestyle and Home Sub-Brand From Xiaomi: Five Things to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. iQOO Z11 Confirmed to Launch in India With This Chipset
  3. Here's When the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch: See Expected Specs
  4. What Does GTA 6's Exclusive Premiere on Netflix Mean for Gaming?
  5. Mijia by Xiaomi Announced: Five Key Things to Know
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Sale LIVE: Best Smartphone, Tablet Deals
  7. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Hints at Major Hardware Upgrades
  8. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature Might Support These Colours
  9. Samsung Introduces ISOCELL HPC 200-Megapixel Sensor With DeepPix Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  2. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  5. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  7. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
  9. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature to Reportedly Support Multiple Colours; Might Let Users Assign Colours to Callers
  10. Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »