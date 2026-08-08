Looking to add surveillance to your home, entrance, shop, or outdoor space? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings discounts on home security cameras. The sale includes cameras from CP Plus, Trueview, Hikvision, and Qubo, with options offering features such as Full-HD recording, night vision, motion tracking, smart detection, and two-way communication. Select models are available at discounts of up to 70 percent, while bank offers, coupon-based discounts, and no-cost EMI benefits can help further maximise savings.

The CP Plus 4MP Outdoor Camera is one of the notable deals during the sale. It is available for Rs. 3,799, down from the listed price of Rs. 4,300. The camera offers Full-Color Night Vision and is designed for outdoor monitoring. For indoor surveillance, the Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera is available at Rs. 1,799, compared to its listed price of Rs. 4,000.

Amazon Sale: Best Home Security Camera Deals

Apart from direct discounts, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Amazon Pay users can also get an additional Rs. 150 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI and other eligible prepaid payment methods. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get 5 percent unlimited cashback.

Amazon Pay Later also offers a Pay in 3 interest-free payment option on eligible purchases. This allows customers to split the cost across three payments.

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