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Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Security Cameras from CP Plus, Qubo and More Brands

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2026 15:10 IST
Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Security Cameras from CP Plus, Qubo and More Brands

Photo Credit: Qubo

The Qubo Wi-Fi home security camera can be purchased at a discount on Amazon

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Highlights
  • Customers can buy security cameras at up to 70 percent discounts
  • The CP Plus 4MP Outdoor Camera is priced at Rs. 3,799
  • HDFC Bank card users get a 10 percent instant discount
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Looking to add surveillance to your home, entrance, shop, or outdoor space? The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings discounts on home security cameras. The sale includes cameras from CP Plus, Trueview, Hikvision, and Qubo, with options offering features such as Full-HD recording, night vision, motion tracking, smart detection, and two-way communication. Select models are available at discounts of up to 70 percent, while bank offers, coupon-based discounts, and no-cost EMI benefits can help further maximise savings.

The CP Plus 4MP Outdoor Camera is one of the notable deals during the sale. It is available for Rs. 3,799, down from the listed price of Rs. 4,300. The camera offers Full-Color Night Vision and is designed for outdoor monitoring. For indoor surveillance, the Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera is available at Rs. 1,799, compared to its listed price of Rs. 4,000.

Amazon Sale: Best Home Security Camera Deals

Apart from direct discounts, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Amazon Pay users can also get an additional Rs. 150 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI and other eligible prepaid payment methods. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get 5 percent unlimited cashback.

Amazon Pay Later also offers a Pay in 3 interest-free payment option on eligible purchases. This allows customers to split the cost across three payments.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
CP Plus 4MP Outdoor Camera Rs. 4,300 Rs. 3,799 Buy Here
Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera Rs. 4,000 Rs. 1,799 Buy Here
CP Plus 4MP Smart Camera Rs. 3,100 Rs. 2,549 Buy Here
CP Plus 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Rs. 3,000 Rs. 2,183 Buy Here
CP Plus 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Rs. 2,700 Rs. 2,049 Buy Here
Hikvision 5MP Outdoor Bullet CCTV Camera Rs. 4,200 Rs. 1,929 Buy Here
Qubo Smart Cam 360 3MP Rs. 3,990 Rs. 2,550 Buy Here
Qubo Smart Cam 360 Pro 4MP Rs. 5,490 Rs. 3,290 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Electronics

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