The Google Pixel 11 series is all set to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on August 12. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to confirm the details, the rumour mill suggests that the lineup may include four models — the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Ahead of their anticipated debut, Google has already begun teasing its next-generation flagship handsets. Meanwhile, multiple reports have revealed the expected designs, colour options, prices, and nearly complete specifications.

From the new Pixel Glow lighting system to the Tensor G6 chipset and upgraded camera hardware, here's everything we know so far about the Pixel 11 series.

Google has confirmed that the Made by Google event will take place on August 12. The keynote of the hardware launch event will begin at 3pm PT (3:30am IST), which is later than Google's usual hardware launch presentations.

Like previous events, the upcoming Made by Google event is expected to be streamed live via the Made by Google YouTube channel, its social media handles, and website.

Google Pixel 11 Series Price (Expected)

A recent report suggests Google could retain four models in this year's lineup while slightly increasing prices in some markets. The Pixel 11 is tipped to start at $899 (roughly Rs. 79,000) in the US and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) in Europe.

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to cost $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,500), while the Pixel 11 Pro XL could start at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000). The foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to carry a starting price of $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000).

Google Pixel 11 Series Features and Specifications (Expected)

Google has teased the design of the Pixel 11 series in the weeks leading up to its debut. Meanwhile, leaks have also given us an idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications. Here's what to expect.

Design

Based on Google's teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro, all handsets are expected to continue the familiar Pixel design language. The company, however, will reportedly introduce a new RGB lighting system dubbed Pixel Glow. It could be integrated into the camera bar and may work with notifications and AI features.

Leaked renders suggest the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will be available in Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine colourways. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 is tipped to arrive in Fuchsia, Light Sterling, Moss, and Midnight Haze finishes.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to largely retain the design of its predecessor, including an 8-inch foldable display, slim hinge, and horizontal camera island.

Display

The standard Pixel 11 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a Full-HD+ (2,424x1,080 pixels) resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 11 Pro is also expected to sport a 6.3-inch display but with a higher-resolution Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

Meanwhile, Google could equip the Pixel 11 Pro XL with a larger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display featuring a 2,992x1,344-pixel resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,600 nits peak brightness.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to offer an 8-inch foldable OLED inner screen alongside a 6.4-inch OLED cover display. Both panels are tipped to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor and Software

The entire Pixel 11 lineup is expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. All four models are tipped to ship with Android 17 out of the box.

Depending on the variant, Google could offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage on the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pro Fold models.

Cameras

Per rumours, Google will continue to differentiate the vanilla and Pro models through their camera hardware. The Pixel 11 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is also expected to support up to 30x Super Res Zoom.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL may carry an identical triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro support, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom and up to 120x Pro Zoom. They are also expected to feature a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It is tipped to include dual 10-megapixel selfie cameras on both the cover and the foldable inner screens.

Battery

According to reports, the Google Pixel 11 may pack a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging. The Pixel 11 Pro could feature a slightly smaller 4,850mAh battery with the same 30W wired charging speeds.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to come with the largest battery among the non-foldable Pixel 11 models, at 5,115mAh, along with faster 45W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging. The foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to include a 4,806mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

The official launch of the Google Pixel 11 series is scheduled for August 12, when the tech giant is expected to confirm pricing, availability, and features of its upcoming flagship smartphones.