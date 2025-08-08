Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Halts Development on Co Op Game From Just Cause Studio, Kojima's OD Reportedly Still in the Works

Xbox Halts Development on Co-Op Game From Just Cause Studio, Kojima's OD Reportedly Still in the Works

Avalanche confirmed it was halting active development on Contraband and evaluating its future.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 August 2025 20:35 IST
Xbox Halts Development on Co-Op Game From Just Cause Studio, Kojima's OD Reportedly Still in the Works

Photo Credit: Avalanche Studios

Contraband was announced with a trailer in 2021

Highlights
  • Contraband was announced by Xbox at E3 2021
  • Xbox cancelled several projects, including Perfect Dark, last month
  • There had been no updates about Contraband since its reveal
Advertisement

Microsoft has stopped development on Contraband, a multiplayer co-op title that was in the works at Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios. The game, which was set to be published by Xbox Game Studios, was announced in 2021, but the developer had not shared any updates since the reveal. While Contraband follows a spate of game cancellations at Microsoft, the company has reportedly not axed Hideo Kojima's horror title OD, currently in development in collaboration with Xbox.

Microsoft Cancels Contraband

Contraband's cancellation was first reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier on Thursday before being confirmed by Avalanche. In an update on its website, the Swedish studio said it would assess the game's future.

“Over the past several years, Avalanche Studios Group and Xbox Game Studios Publishing have collaborated on Contraband,” the developer said. “Active development has now stopped while we evaluate the project's future. We're thankful for the excitement we've seen from the community since we announced and will give an update on what's next as soon as we can.”

While the statement suggests the game may yet have a future, Schreier, in a post on Bluesky, claimed the project was cancelled. Contraband was announced with a brief cinematic trailer at Xbox and Bethesda's E3 showcase in 2021. The game was described as a “co-op smuggler's paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan. Contraband was set to be an Xbox Series S/X console exclusive, with confirmed launch on Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and Windows.

Hideo Kojima's OD Still in Development

Amid several cancellations at Xbox, fans have speculated about the fate of OD, the horror game in development at Kojima Productions with Xbox Game Studios as the publishing partner. A Microsoft spokesperson, however, told Schreier that OD was still in development. No further details about the project are available.

The latest cancellation at Xbox comes a month after widespread cuts at Microsoft that saw nearly four percent of its total workforce — over 9,000 employees — laid off. The retrenchment drive led to several project cancellations at the Xbox division, including the Perfect Dark reboot, Rare's Everwild, and an unannounced MMO from The Elder Scrolls Online developer ZeniMax Online Studios.

Several other studios at Xbox, including Candy Crush developer King, Call of Duty makers Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games, Halo Studios, and Forza Motorsport developer Turn10 Studios, were hit with layoffs, as well. The entire Forza Motorsport team was reportedly laid off.

The cuts came despite strong quarterly results from Microsoft, which recently hit $4 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,49,15,020 crore) in market valuation — only the second company in history to do so. At its fourth-quarter FY 2025 earnings call last week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Xbox Game Pass annual revenue hit nearly $5 billion for the first time over the past year. The tech giant's Gaming revenue grew 10 percent, while Xbox content and services revenue rose 13 percent in FY 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox, Microsoft, Avalanche Studios, Contraband, OD, Hideo Kojima, Microsoft Layoffs
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Global Tablet Shipments Surge 13.1 Percent YoY in Q2, Apple Maintains Lead: IDC

Related Stories

Xbox Halts Development on Co-Op Game From Just Cause Studio, Kojima's OD Reportedly Still in the Works
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  3. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  4. New Realme P Series 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Halts Development on Co-Op Game From Just Cause Studio, Kojima's OD Reportedly Still in the Works
  2. Global Tablet Shipments Surge 13.1 Percent YoY in Q2, Apple Maintains Lead: IDC
  3. Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Update Adds Google Gemini Support on Phones Running One UI 8
  5. Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs Launched in India Alongside New 2025 P-Series Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Specifications Listed on Google Play Console, Could Debut Soon
  8. Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War
  9. Elon Musk's X Plans to Display Ads on Grok Answers; Grok Imagine Temporarily Goes Free for US Users
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature 256GB of Storage on Base Model Like iPhone 17 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »