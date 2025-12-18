Technology News
English Edition

GTA 6 Map Guide Explained: Here’s All You Need to Know About Different Areas, Biomes

GTA 6's release was recently delayed for the second time.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 December 2025 19:52 IST
GTA 6 Map Guide Explained: Here’s All You Need to Know About Different Areas, Biomes

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Map Guide Explained

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • GTA 6 will be initially available only on consoles
  • GTA 6 release has been delayed multiple times
  • The game will feature a male and a female protagonist
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is going to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles on November 19, 2026. While eager fans have been waiting patiently for the release of Rockstar Games' upcoming open-world crime title, the developer has delayed the game's launch twice already. The leaks and specualtion over GTA 6 have also played a part in keeping people excited about the next installment of Grand Theft Auto.

The highly anticipated game is set to feature different kinds of biomes, from urban localities to wild swamps, trailer parks to high-rise apartments. Rockstar Games is taking players back to Vice City, where the streets were once run by Tommy Vercetti. However, there is more on offer in GTA 6.

If you're wondering which places you will be able to visit and areas you will be able to explore once the game has been released, we have created a GTA 6 map guide for you, based on the trailers released by Rockstar Games and the information present on the game's website. Additionally, you can check out our GTA 6 characters guide, roundup, and recommended and minimum PC system requirements here.

Vice City

First appearing in the original GTA in 1997, Vice City gained enough recognition that it was brought back with the GTA: Vice City and GTA: Vice City Stories. Now, it is set to make a comeback again with GTA 6. Said to take inspiration from Miami's appearance in pop culture, the city is likely to be bigger and more detailed than ever in GTA 6. Home to iconic locations like Vice Beach and Little Cuba, Vice City could offer many more places to explore, while doing drive-bys or bank heists.

Vice City 01 1 VC

Vice City returns in GTA 6
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Leonida Keys

Travelling south from Vice City, players will encounter Leonida Keys. Featuring chains of small islands and various water bodies, GTA 6's Leonida Keys could be the go-to place if players plan to touch grass or swim with fish. This part of GTA 6's map is said to also be home to various watersporting activities, including jet skiing and boating. Swimming in its waters, players might also come across sharks and other aquatic creatures.

Grassrivers

GTA 6 will also feature Grassrivers, which is shown to be home to swamps and muddy terrain. In this wetland area, players will have to navigate their way through marshes and dangerous wildlife, including the infamous alligator, particularly found in the Southern parts of Florida. Rockstar calls Grassrivers as "the untamable jewel in Leonida's crown." The magrove area will also be home to the game's weirder discoveries.

Grassrivers 02 1 grassrivers

Grassrivers will be home to alligators
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Port Gellhorn

First appearing in the 2022 GTA 6 leaks, Port Gellhorn was spotted by people towards the end of the second GTA 6 trailer. Dubbed as "Leonia's forgotten coast," this crime-ridden part of the GTA 6 map is shown to feature drug peddlers and gangsters. The region will also be home to cheap motels, abandoned attractions, and vacant strip malls. 

Ambrosia

Home to a local biker gang, Ambrosia is shown to be an industrial area, featuring various factories and refineries, adding to the city's pollution. At the heart of Ambrosia lies the Allied Crystal sugar refinery that provides most of the jobs in the region. Rockstar says the region comes with "old school values" and will be the battleground for Leonida's "health and wealth".

Mount Kalaga

Mount Kalaga National Park appears to be GTA 6's version of Mount Chilliad from GTA 5. When players want to go for offroading or trekking and wish to explore the wilderness away from the hustle and bustle of the urban expanse, Mount Kalaga could serve as the perfect place to do so. The region will be on the northern edge of the GTA 6 map. Here, you can hunt, fish, or explore the area on a dirt bike, an ATV, or on a kayak. Mount Kalaga is also teased to be home to lush green flora, different species of wild animals, rivers, and lakes. The region is also home to dangerous hillbillies, lunatics, and radicals.

Mount Kalaga National Park 06 1 gta 6

Mount Kalaga is on the northern edge of the GTA 6 map
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

FAQs

1. When will GTA 6 be released?

GTA 6 will be released by Rockstar Games on November 19, 2026.

2. Which real-life city is GTA 6's Vice City based on?

GTA 6's Vice City, which has appeared in previous Grand Theft Auto games, is inspired by Florida's Miami.

3. Will I be able to play GTA 6 on my console?

Once the game has been launched, you'll have to check whether your console supports the game or not. GTA 6 is confirmed to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6, GTA 6 Launch Date, GTA 6 Launch Timeline, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Rockstar Games, GTA, GTA 6 Map
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations

Related Stories

GTA 6 Map Guide Explained: Here’s All You Need to Know About Different Areas, Biomes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India Soon: See Expected Features
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Nayanam, and More
  3. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 15s Visits BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Infinix Xpad Edge With 13.2-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Google's Pixel Phones Get a Second December Update With These Fixes
  7. GTA 6 Map Guide: Here's All You Need to Know About Different Areas
  8. Tomb Raider Is Coming to iOS and Android Next Year
  9. Samsung Will Unveil These New Bespoke AI Devices at CES 2026
  10. OnePlus Watch Lite With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Firefly Platform Updated With New AI Models and Tools, Offers Limited-Time Unlimited Generations
  2. Boat Valour Ring 1 Launched in India With Heart Rate Variability Tracking, Up to 15-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in November, but Trails Battlefield 6 in 2025
  4. Truecaller Voicemail Feature Launched for Android Users in India With Transcription in 12 Regional Languages
  5. OpenAI Starts Reviewing Third-Party App Submissions for ChatGPT Integration
  6. Google Brings Opal, an AI-Powered Mini App Builder Tool to Gemini
  7. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. CES 2026: Samsung to Unveil Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Jet Bot Steam Ultra Robot Vacuum, and More
  9. Samsung Exynos 2600 Details Leak Ahead of Galaxy S26 Launch; Could Be Equipped With 10-Core CPU, AMD GPU
  10. Vivo Y50e 5G, Vivo Y50s 5G Appear on Google Play Console; Mysterious Vivo Phone Listed on Certification Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »