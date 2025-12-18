Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is going to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles on November 19, 2026. While eager fans have been waiting patiently for the release of Rockstar Games' upcoming open-world crime title, the developer has delayed the game's launch twice already. The leaks and specualtion over GTA 6 have also played a part in keeping people excited about the next installment of Grand Theft Auto.

The highly anticipated game is set to feature different kinds of biomes, from urban localities to wild swamps, trailer parks to high-rise apartments. Rockstar Games is taking players back to Vice City, where the streets were once run by Tommy Vercetti. However, there is more on offer in GTA 6.

If you're wondering which places you will be able to visit and areas you will be able to explore once the game has been released, we have created a GTA 6 map guide for you, based on the trailers released by Rockstar Games and the information present on the game's website. Additionally, you can check out our GTA 6 characters guide, roundup, and recommended and minimum PC system requirements here.

Vice City

First appearing in the original GTA in 1997, Vice City gained enough recognition that it was brought back with the GTA: Vice City and GTA: Vice City Stories. Now, it is set to make a comeback again with GTA 6. Said to take inspiration from Miami's appearance in pop culture, the city is likely to be bigger and more detailed than ever in GTA 6. Home to iconic locations like Vice Beach and Little Cuba, Vice City could offer many more places to explore, while doing drive-bys or bank heists.

Vice City returns in GTA 6

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Leonida Keys

Travelling south from Vice City, players will encounter Leonida Keys. Featuring chains of small islands and various water bodies, GTA 6's Leonida Keys could be the go-to place if players plan to touch grass or swim with fish. This part of GTA 6's map is said to also be home to various watersporting activities, including jet skiing and boating. Swimming in its waters, players might also come across sharks and other aquatic creatures.

Grassrivers

GTA 6 will also feature Grassrivers, which is shown to be home to swamps and muddy terrain. In this wetland area, players will have to navigate their way through marshes and dangerous wildlife, including the infamous alligator, particularly found in the Southern parts of Florida. Rockstar calls Grassrivers as "the untamable jewel in Leonida's crown." The magrove area will also be home to the game's weirder discoveries.

Grassrivers will be home to alligators

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Port Gellhorn

First appearing in the 2022 GTA 6 leaks, Port Gellhorn was spotted by people towards the end of the second GTA 6 trailer. Dubbed as "Leonia's forgotten coast," this crime-ridden part of the GTA 6 map is shown to feature drug peddlers and gangsters. The region will also be home to cheap motels, abandoned attractions, and vacant strip malls.

Ambrosia

Home to a local biker gang, Ambrosia is shown to be an industrial area, featuring various factories and refineries, adding to the city's pollution. At the heart of Ambrosia lies the Allied Crystal sugar refinery that provides most of the jobs in the region. Rockstar says the region comes with "old school values" and will be the battleground for Leonida's "health and wealth".

Mount Kalaga

Mount Kalaga National Park appears to be GTA 6's version of Mount Chilliad from GTA 5. When players want to go for offroading or trekking and wish to explore the wilderness away from the hustle and bustle of the urban expanse, Mount Kalaga could serve as the perfect place to do so. The region will be on the northern edge of the GTA 6 map. Here, you can hunt, fish, or explore the area on a dirt bike, an ATV, or on a kayak. Mount Kalaga is also teased to be home to lush green flora, different species of wild animals, rivers, and lakes. The region is also home to dangerous hillbillies, lunatics, and radicals.

Mount Kalaga is on the northern edge of the GTA 6 map

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

FAQs

1. When will GTA 6 be released?

GTA 6 will be released by Rockstar Games on November 19, 2026.

2. Which real-life city is GTA 6's Vice City based on?

GTA 6's Vice City, which has appeared in previous Grand Theft Auto games, is inspired by Florida's Miami.

3. Will I be able to play GTA 6 on my console?

Once the game has been launched, you'll have to check whether your console supports the game or not. GTA 6 is confirmed to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One.