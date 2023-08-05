Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is providing a perfect chance to turn your kitchen into a smart kitchen with appliances that fit well within your budget. The e-commerce giant is offering deals and discounts on kitchen appliances like oven, fryers, electric cookers and other products. For Prime members, the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 began on August 3, while it was accessible to all users starting August 4. Along with attractive discounts, the company is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on select transactions.

For all users, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale will conclude on August 8. However, as we enter in the second day of the sale, here is a list of some of the discounted kitchen appliances that you can purchase.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Best deals on kitchen appliances

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

If you wish to eat avoiding oily food items, and rather prefer something air fried, Philips is offering a great discount on its Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, which is prices at Rs. 3,199 after a 60 percent discount on MRP. With 4.2 litres capacity, the air fryer offers a 360-degree high speed air circulation technology. It offers touch control, and weighs only 3.5kg.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,199

Borosil Chef Delite Electric Chopper

In the last few years, hand choppers have become a hit. However, to get more flexibility, you can choose to purchase this electric chopper from Borosil that comes at a discounted price of Rs. 1,429. It offers a bowl capacity of 0.5 litres, and works perfectly for chopping and mincing. The portable appliance performs its function with just a push of a button.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,429

Usha RC10GS1 Steamer Automatic Rice Cooker

For your convenience of cooking and heating food, Usha's automatic rice cooker can be a perfect addition. If offers a capacity of 1 litres, and can keep your food warm for up to 5 hours. With a metallic body, it gets a tempered glass lid. To make the use instructions easier, the cooker also gets indicator light.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,899

Voltas Beko Table Top Dishwasher

Washing dishes could be a tiresome job at times, especially when the sink is completely filled. However, a dishwasher can make it easier for you. Voltas Beko table top dishwater, priced at Rs. 16,990 after a 35 percent discount on the MRP, gets smart touch controls. It can wash up to 96 dishes at one go, with six wash programs for effective cleaning. Do not worry above water and electricity expenses as it takes care of them as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,990

Geek AiroCook Digix Electric Air Fryer Oven

If you wish to bake and air fry using the same device, Geek is offering its AiroCook Digix oven at just Rs. 13,999. It gets a stainless steel body, along with capacity of 30 litres. It can multi-function as an oven, a toaster, an air fryer, an OTG, a griller and a dehydrator.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999

