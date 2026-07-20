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From Feature Phones to Smart TVs: How Cellecor Plans to Reach Rs. 2,000 Crore Revenue This Year

Cellecor expects smart TVs and large appliances to become its biggest revenue drivers as it expands its presence across India and overseas.

Written by Ankit Sharma | Updated: 20 July 2026 13:50 IST
From Feature Phones to Smart TVs: How Cellecor Plans to Reach Rs. 2,000 Crore Revenue This Year

Photo Credit: Cellecor

Cellecor reveals its expansion strategy and ambitious 2,000 crore INR revenue goal

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Highlights
  • Large appliances will drive company's fastest future revenue growth
  • Tier 2 cities continue fueling Cellecor's strongest consumer demand
  • Offline retail contributes 92 percent of overall company sales
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First-generation entrepreneur Ravi Agarwal has built the Cellecor brand into a market value of over ₹1,000 crore in the Indian market. Now the company has also announced its entry into the African market as part of its international expansion. Cellecor India may not have a strong presence in the metro cities of India, but the company has a strong presence in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities of India. Ravi, an economics graduate from Delhi University, aims to increase his total turnover by 40 to 50 percent this year. To achieve this, it has focused on Chargers, speakers and large appliances, which contribute significantly to its total turnover. 

The company is also listed on the Indian stock exchange, NSE. Growing its brand rapidly in India, amid the rising influence of Chinese brands and the presence of multinational companies in the first-tier segment, is a challenging task for Cellecor, but it is doing so well. The company may also associate with IPL 2027 next year to further increase its brand popularity. Meanwhile, Gadgets 360 spoke with Cellcor founder Ravi Agarwal to discuss the company's strategy and future plans.

 

What does Cellecor's product portfolio in India look like today? And could you share the breakup of your online and offline sales?

We sell our products in the Mobile & Mobile Accessories, Hearable & Wearable and Large Appliances categories in India. In Mobile & Mobile Accessories, we sell products like feature phones, data cables, chargers, etc. In the hearable and wearable category, we sell products like smartwatches, earbuds, and speakers. We are also focused on large appliances, including smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, coolers, and fans, which are helping us rapidly increase our turnover. We have also launched products in the kitchen appliances segment, which will contribute significantly to our growth in the future. Of our total turnover, most of our sales are through offline medium, which accounts for 92 percent of our turnover, while online sales account for around 8%.

 

What was the turnover of the Cellecor brand last financial year? How much growth is the company expecting this year, and what are your targets for online sales growth?

Cellecor's turnover for the last financial year was approximately Rs. 1,300 crore. This year, we expect 40 to 50 percent growth in turnover, which could be between Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 2,000 crore. To achieve this growth, we are primarily focused on large appliances. This category includes products like air conditioners, smart TVs, and washing machines. We expect good growth from kitchen appliances also. That's why we are also focusing on increasing our online sales and have made several hiring efforts within our company. Our focus is on increasing our online sales to ₹200 to 300 crore, which should represent approximately 15 percent or more of our total sales.

 

Which new products will you launch in the Indian market in the coming years?

We will introduce several new products in the kitchen appliances category, such as coffee makers and deep freezers. Deep freezers are in high demand in the retail market. We will also soon launch vacuum cleaners in the small appliance segment. We hope these products will drive strong growth and help us achieve our annual targets.

 

In which segment do you expect the most growth over the next five years? Who are your competitors in this segment?

Definitely the smart TV segment. We have high expectations from this category, and we believe it will contribute the largest share of our overall revenue over the next 20 years. The biggest demand for smart TVs will continue to come from Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities, where we already have a strong presence. At present, 32-inch smart TVs are the highest-selling models in these markets. We expect this trend to continue for the next one or two years. After that, we believe 43-inch TVs will become the new entry-level choice for most consumers. 

Our best-selling Smart TVs are 32-inch and 43-inch in size. In terms of pricing, our direct competition is from brands like Hisense, TCL, and Xiaomi. But we're competing with these brands through product quality, after-sales service, and attractive finance options. Our Customers can purchase a TV with a cash down payment of ₹1,000, while paying the remaining amount through no-cost EMIs.

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Further reading: Cellecor, Cellecor Gadgets, Cellecor Interview, Ravi Agarwal, Feature Phones, smart TVs, smart gadgets, Consumer Electronics, India electronics market
Ankit Sharma
Ankit Sharma
Ankit Sharma is Deputy Editor at Gadgets 360 and has been tracking technology and business news for over a decade now. He has written extensively on a range of topics including smartphones, apps, electric vehicles, share market, and cryptocurrencies in his journalism career. Write to him at ankits@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter at @ankitnailwal128 More
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From Feature Phones to Smart TVs: How Cellecor Plans to Reach Rs. 2,000 Crore Revenue This Year
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