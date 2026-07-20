The Moto Pad 70 was launched in India last month. The company is now gearing up to introduce another model in the form of the Moto Pad 70 Groove. The tablet will be launched in the country in July. Alongside its launch date, the brand has confirmed key features of the upcoming device. It will sport a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto Pad 70 Groove will have a nine-speaker JBL audio system. It is confirmed to pack a 10,200mAh battery.

A dedicated Flipkart microsite confirms that the Moto Pad 70 Groove will launch in India on July 31. Promotional images also provide a detailed look at the tablet's design. Its rear panel appears to house a centred circular mesh grille with JBL branding. There is also a built-in circular fold-out stand which supports portrait, landscape, lean, stand, hanging, and theatre modes.

The tablet has been teased in a green colourway. There also appear to be physical volume buttons on the rear panel of the Pad 70 Groove.

Motorola says the Moto Pad 70 Groove is equipped with India's first nine-speaker JBL setup, comprising four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators. The system is complemented by a 43cc acoustic chamber, dedicated bass units, Dolby Atmos tuning, Hi-Res Audio, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. In total, Motorola claims the tablet's audio system is capable of up to 48W stereo output using a 7.2-channel cinematic audio system.

On the front, the Moto Pad 70 Groove will sport a 12-1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and up to 800 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

Backing the tablet is a 10,200mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet will ship with a 68W charger in the box. More details about the tablet, including its chipset, RAM, storage, software, and cameras, are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

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