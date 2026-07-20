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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset instead of Samsung's Exynos platform.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 July 2026 15:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design, Key Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch

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Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 9 to reportedly come in Cream, Silver, and Graphite colours
  • Samsung's Ultra 2 watch could offer longer battery life, titanium build
  • Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for July 22 in London
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With just three days to go till the Galaxy Unpacked event, rumours about Samsung's upcoming products are now surfacing rapidly. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to announce any details about its upcoming products, a fresh leak has revealed official-looking marketing images of the upcoming Galaxy wearables, dubbed the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The images, shared by a tipster, suggest that both smartwatches could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Leak

Tipster Evan Blass shared what appear to be official promotional images of Samsung's upcoming smartwatch lineup (via Android Authority). The leaked renders show the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 in Cream, Silver, and Graphite colour options. The company also appears to be offering matching watch bands alongside each colourway.

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The marketing material also corroborates an earlier report that about the processor powering Samsung's upcoming wearables. As per the tipster, both the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset instead of Samsung's in-house Exynos platform.

There are further hints towards features like Sleep Apnea Detection, Energy Score, Sleep Score, Vitals, and a Running Coach feature.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, meanwhile, is tipped to feature a titanium chassis and be about 12 percent thinner than its predecessor. It is said to come with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

The leak also suggests that Samsung could upgrade the battery capacity of its Ultra model. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to pack an 800mAh battery, up from the 590mAh unit on the first-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra. Its display, meanwhile, is tipped to offer up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, compared to the original model's 3,000 nits.

Samsung, notably, has recently teased the features on its upcoming Galaxy wearables. The new watches are confirmed to be equipped with upgraded internal hardware and longer battery life. Further, the new wearables will introduce more personalised health experiences, including AI-powered wellness insights that are capable of monitoring users' health continuously in the background.

Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place on July 22 in London. The event is expected to witness the debut of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra wearables, alongside Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z foldables.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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