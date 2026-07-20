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Oppo K14, K14x and A6s Reportedly Receive Price Hikes in India: Check New Pricing

Oppo K14, Oppo K14x and Oppo A6s run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2026 16:50 IST
Oppo K14, K14x and A6s Reportedly Receive Price Hikes in India: Check New Pricing

Oppo K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen

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Highlights
  • Oppo has quietly increased the prices of several smartphones in India
  • Oppo K14x seem to have received a Rs. 1,000 price hike
  • The increased pricing is now reflected on the Oppo India website
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Oppo seems to have silently increased the prices of a few mid-range smartphones in India. The prices of Oppo K14, Oppo K14x, and Oppo A6s have been revised in the country. All RAM and storage configurations of these handsets have become pricier with the latest revision, with prices going up to Rs. 4,000. Increasing component costs and a shortage of memory chips are believed to be the reasons for the latest price hike. The Oppo K14, Oppo K14x, and Oppo A6s are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Oppo Increases Prices of Oppo K14, K14x and A6s

Oppo K14 now costs Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant, instead of the launch price of Rs. 19,999. The 6GB + 256GB model now costs Rs. 24,999, instead of Rs. 21,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant has been revised to Rs. 27,999 from Rs. 23,999.

All variants of Oppo K14x seem to have also received a Rs. 1,000 price hike in India. Now, it starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, instead of Rs. 15,999. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants now cost Rs. 18,999 (roughly Rs. 17,999) and Rs. 20,999 (launch rate Rs. 19,999), respectively.

Additionally, the price of Oppo A6s has also been hiked in India. The 4GB + 128GB version of the phone now costs Rs. 21,999, up from Rs. 20,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 24,999, up from Rs. 22,999. The increased pricing of the phones is now reflected on the Oppo India website. 

Oppo has not disclosed the reason for the latest price revision. It could be linked to the rising component costs and the global memory chip shortage. The price revision will be effective from July 20, as per a circular allegedly shared by Oppo with its retail partners.

The Oppo K14, Oppo K14x and Oppo A6s ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. All these models feature 6.75-inch displays and dual rear camera units headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. They run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

OPPO K14x 5G

OPPO K14x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Rear design change feels like an upgrade
  • Long battery life
  • 45W fast charging
  • Display smoothness
  • Bad
  • Few hardware downgrades
  • Same chipset as last year
  • Expensive than predecessor, while having a few upgrades
Read detailed OPPO K14x 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OPPO A6s 5G

OPPO A6s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo K14x, Oppo K14x Price in India, Oppo A6s Price in India, Oppo A6s, Oppo K14 Price in India, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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