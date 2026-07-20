Oppo seems to have silently increased the prices of a few mid-range smartphones in India. The prices of Oppo K14, Oppo K14x, and Oppo A6s have been revised in the country. All RAM and storage configurations of these handsets have become pricier with the latest revision, with prices going up to Rs. 4,000. Increasing component costs and a shortage of memory chips are believed to be the reasons for the latest price hike. The Oppo K14, Oppo K14x, and Oppo A6s are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Oppo Increases Prices of Oppo K14, K14x and A6s

Oppo K14 now costs Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant, instead of the launch price of Rs. 19,999. The 6GB + 256GB model now costs Rs. 24,999, instead of Rs. 21,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant has been revised to Rs. 27,999 from Rs. 23,999.

All variants of Oppo K14x seem to have also received a Rs. 1,000 price hike in India. Now, it starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, instead of Rs. 15,999. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants now cost Rs. 18,999 (roughly Rs. 17,999) and Rs. 20,999 (launch rate Rs. 19,999), respectively.

Additionally, the price of Oppo A6s has also been hiked in India. The 4GB + 128GB version of the phone now costs Rs. 21,999, up from Rs. 20,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs. 24,999, up from Rs. 22,999. The increased pricing of the phones is now reflected on the Oppo India website.

Oppo has not disclosed the reason for the latest price revision. It could be linked to the rising component costs and the global memory chip shortage. The price revision will be effective from July 20, as per a circular allegedly shared by Oppo with its retail partners.

The Oppo K14, Oppo K14x and Oppo A6s ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. All these models feature 6.75-inch displays and dual rear camera units headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. They run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.